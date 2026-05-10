Keeping Epic Fury alive

The Iran war has highlighted both the strengths and vulnerabilities of the US war machine
A sailor conducts checks on an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter in the hangar bay aboard USS Abraham Lincoln during Operation Epic Fury on March 26, 2026
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In this article : West Asia and the GulfWest AsiaUS-Iran tensions
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