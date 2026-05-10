Keeping Epic Fury alive

Speaking to Blueprint in a written interview, a serving US Navy (USN) official said a mission-aligned support plan is developed by integrating the intent of the military operation, the composition of the forces involved and the requirements for sustaining both.

This helps to ensure that every package, deployment cycle and supply movement is tied to a broader framework that anticipates both demand and disruption.

Admiral Brad Cooper, chief of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), has indicated that hundreds of cruise missiles and new weapons have been used during the campaign.

While the strikes have delivered significant operational advantage, the volume of high-end munitions expended has also brought the logistics backbone into focus. The cost of these weapons and the need to maintain a steady flow to the theatre are raising critical questions — not just for the US government, but also for the country’s defence manufacturing ecosystem.