Managing expectations

T he India-hosted Brics summit in September managed to produce a joint statement right at the start of the two-day gathering of the 11-member grouping’s leaders.

Even with US allies Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the same room as Iran, the unanimously adopted statement expressed concern about the conflict in West Asia, involving the United States, Israel and Iran. No party was named, and “national positions” remained. But the 45-page “New Delhi declaration” that had many paragraphs on geopolitics, including about other major hotspots, omitted to mention the Russia-Ukraine war.

When India hosted the G20 summit in 2023, the Ukraine war was mentioned, but the words “aggression by the Russian Federation” that had appeared in the group’s statement in Bali the year prior were removed. Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.