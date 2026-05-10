Pin-point power

W hen the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attacked Ben Gurion airport and Lod Airbase near Tel Aviv after the outbreak of the Iran war this year, it was — in a manner of speaking — following a trend: that of using precision-guided missiles.

This particular one is called the Khorramshahr-4 (Kheibar) — it’s a ballistic missile with a range of 2,000-4,000 kilometres (km) and capable of launching warheads weighing up to 1,800 kilograms.

Precision-guided missiles are the hot new thing of warfare, and Iran has blasted off a plethora of them — including the Emad, Qadr, Kheybar, Fattah, Zolfaghar, and Haj Qassem in this conflict. The use of precision-guided missiles has become a major feature of modern-day no-contact warfare, where adversaries can strike each other at