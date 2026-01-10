Policy fluid

India is mentioned four times in the new national security strategy (NSS) of the United States (US): twice in the context of US President Donald Trump’s claim that he stopped a conflict with Pakistan, and twice in references to the Indo-Pacific region and the South China Sea.

The NSS, which was published on December 4, describes Trump as the “peace president” who made eight wars go away since his second term began last January. The Indian government has denied that Trump brokered the ceasefire between India and Pakistan in May.

Trump has used unconventional diplomacy and the US’ military strength and economic leverage to end the different conflicts, according to the NSS. It also says the US weakened Iran’s nuclear programme through bomber strikes last year.