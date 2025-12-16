US steps back as global leader, sees continuity for India in Indo-Pacific

It was reported several weeks ago that the Trump administration was working on a National Security Strategy (NSS) document that would reflect its foreign and security policy intent for the rest of the presidential tenure. Its release was delayed as the document’s propositions were contested by different constituencies, including the Maga (Make America Great Again) base, the traditional Republican Party elite, and the foreign policy and security establishment — which continues to wield influence, though this has diminished under the administration.

The ideological imprint of the Maga constituency is clear, for example, in the brazen attacks on European allies, targeting