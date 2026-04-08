RQ-180 stealth UAV sighted: How it will enhance US surveillance capability

A newly surfaced video of the United States (US) Northrop Grumman’s RQ-180, a high-altitude, long-endurance (HALE) class stealth drone flying over Greece shows a glimpse into the next-generation US airpower. The drone, spotted near Larissa National Airport, is rarely seen in public. The visuals not only confirm the drone’s presence but also reveal key design features, including its flying-wing structure and underbelly sensor configuration. These details are critical for understanding how the platform is shaping modern intelligence-gathering missions in contested regions. The footage offers rare insight into the drone’s size, sensor apertures and likely mission profile, reinforcing its role as a deep-penetration intelligence platform designed to operate where conventional aircraft cannot, according to The War Zone, a US-based web publication. US eyes in the skies It is designed to penetrate heavily defended airspace. Unlike other unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that operate in environments, this platform is built to survive against advanced air defence systems such as those deployed by China, Russia or Iran. Its flying-wing design significantly reduces radar cross-section, allowing it to evade detection while conducting long-duration surveillance missions. The drone is also thought to carry a mix of synthetic aperture radar (SAR), signals intelligence (SIGINT) and electro-optical sensors, enabling it to gather intelligence across multiple domains during day and night, even through cloud cover or electronic jamming. The RQ-180 is believed to have an endurance of about 24 hours, with an altitude exceeding 50,000 feet to evade surface-to-air missiles and fighters. It can maintain continuous surveillance over critical areas, tracking mobile missile systems, troop movements or high-value targets without exposing manned aircraft to risk. Current conflicts, where adversaries deploy layered air defence, traditional intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) platforms or even satellites, face limitations. The RQ-180 will fill this gap by providing real-time, survivable intelligence from within denied airspace, enabling faster and more precise decision-making. It is also useful for feeding targeting data to strike platforms - such as stealth fighters or long-range missiles—strengthening the military's network-centric warfare architecture. The recent sighting over Greece also points to its strategic deployment in a conflict situation with Iran. Such operations suggest the drone is actively supporting US and allied monitoring efforts in the region. The UAV also represents a shift toward low-observable autonomous intelligence systems that can operate undetected, for longer durations and with greater data-gathering capability than its predecessors.

