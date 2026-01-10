Small country, big play

I n August 1810, at the height of the Anglo-Napoleonic wars, a small French fleet based in Mauritius did something unexpected: It defeated the mighty British Royal Navy.

The British force was larger and better armed. But French Commodore Jacques Hamelin and Captain Guy-Victor Duperré knew the waters.

Using reefs, narrow channels, and local knowledge, they slipped past Captain Samuel Pym’s squadron and forced a rare defeat on what was then the world’s most powerful navy.

The battle showed something that still matters in the Indian Ocean: Control is not only about ships and firepower. It is about access, geography, and who understands the sea the best.