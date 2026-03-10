Stitching a shield

P rime Minister Narendra Modi cited the Mahabharata last year to announce the creation of Mission Sudarshan Chakra. “We are taking inspiration from Lord Krishna, who once barred sunlight from reaching Earth. That divine intervention changed the course of battle. Today, we must similarly shield our vital institutions from emerging threats,” he said in his Independence Day 2025 address.

With enemy drones having darkened Indian skies during the brief but intense Operation Sindoor just months ago, naming India’s planned air defence shield after Krishna’s powerful discus from the mythical battle of Kurukshetra seemed just right.

It is poised to serve as India’s air and missile defence framework, which will integrate sensors, command systems, and interceptors across the services. It is conceived as a network designed to detect and counter a range of aerial threats, from missiles to low-altitude drones.