Taking flight

A day after Kashmir’s Maharaja Hari Singh acceded to India on October 26, 1947, British Dakotas, one of the earliest series of transport aircraft, lifted the first Indian troops into Srinagar.

Pakistani raiders were already on the outskirts of the city. The army had no road to the valley that it could use in time, so the fleet of aircraft carved its own road, saving the day for India in Kashmir that week.

“There is no combat mission that is possible without the transport fleet. A fighter aircraft can carry fuel, people, relief material, and bombs, or all of them together, depending on the engine’s capacity,” said Air Marshal Rajeev Sachdeva (retired), former transport pilot in the Indian Air Force (IAF), and author of the book Wings of Support: Nine Decades of Action by Transport Fleet of IAF.