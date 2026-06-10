The geoeconomic battlefield

“You have almost like a perfect storm — a massive energy shock in prices and quantities, and a potential agricultural shock. That’s why you cannot rule out a serious outcome for India, both for prices and for real activity and standards of living.” Arvind Subramanian, former chief economic advisor to the Government of India, told the Blueprint.

“Oil marketing companies are already bleeding, so price increases are almost inevitable,” he added.

The two incidents are not directly related, yet there’s a clear cause-and-effect: The war in Iran may have begun with missiles and drones raining down on infrastructure. At the time of writing, it has transformed surreptitiously into an economic battlefield that has made the world sit up and take note. As one of the world’s biggest energy consumers, almost wholly imported, near the top of that list of worried nations is India.