The import factor

C hina wasn’t present to listen to the history lesson, but it lurked in the shadows when India and the United States (US) signed their Pax Silica declaration in New Delhi in February.

US Undersecretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg cited Alexander the Great, saying the Macedonian empire-builder once remarked that the people of Asia were enslaved because they had not learnt to pronounce the word “no”.

“Both our nations were forged by the word ‘no’,” Helberg said. “So today, as we sign the Pax Silica declaration, we say no to weaponised dependency, and we say no to blackmail.”

For India, the strategic rationale was simple: It currently receives 80-90 per cent of its rare earth magnets and related materials from Chinese suppliers, so there is an urgent need to diversify India’s supply chains. The “blackmail” that Helberg was referring to happened when China imposed export controls on seven rare earth elements in April 2025 in response to US tariffs; the impact on India was severe.