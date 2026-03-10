The Iran quagmire

C habahar (“four springs” in Persian) is a port that has been shaped by constant upheaval due to Great Power rivalry. Now, nearly two decades after it was first offered to India, the project faces an uncertain future amid indications that India is reconsidering its investment in the port.

In the 2026-27 Union Budget, no funds were allocated for Chabahar in a break with a decade-long streak of annual allocations, as India completed its $120 million core infrastructure commitment.

This uncertainty follows increased pressure by the United States (US) on Iran to dismantle its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes. In June last year, the US, with Israeli support, bombed Iranian nuclear sites in Fordow, Isfahan and Natanz under Operation Midnight Hammer.