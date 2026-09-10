The road to somewhere

The implications for defence modernisation are stark: India may no longer be able to take for granted the traditional means of equipping its armed forces, including reliance on hardware from sources once considered reliable.

“While ensuring the growth of the domestic defence industry, including its private-sector constituents, the lesson from Europe and the US has been that a minimum production capacity, particularly for ammunition, explosives and critical equipment, must be maintained in the public sector,” Kamat said, pointing to the need for surge capacity, the ability to rapidly expand production during a conflict, which might not be financially viable for the private sector.

“Europe wound down its military-industrial capacity to a notable extent after the end of the Cold War. The current climate of conflict and geopolitical uncertainty has prompted European countries to ramp up production again, but that is not something that can be done overnight,” said Samir V Kamat, who retired in May as secretary of the Department of Defence Research and Development and chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).The European Commission’s ReArm Europe Plan/Readiness 2030, presented in March 2025, proposes to increase defence spending to over 800 billion euros by the end of the decade. One lever, the SAFE instrument, was adopted in May 2025 to provide loans worth up to 150 billion euros to help member states rapidly increase defence investment.