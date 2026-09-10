Troubled waters

A t the President’s House in Karachi, on 19 September 1960, India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, stood beside Pakistan’s Ayub Khan and the World Bank’s William Iliff to sign a document that was the result of nine years of negotiations — the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT). Nehru called it a day whose value lay less in the material benefits, considerable as those were, than in the “psychological and perhaps even the emotional” ones, proof that India and Pakistan could cooperate on something as fundamental as a shared river.

The Times of India ran a cartoon by R K Laxman, and captioned it “Rest in Peace? Temporary Burial”, which ran alongside reports of the ratification formalities still being ironed out, a joke about a peace nobody quite trusted to last.