Undersea drones

T he war in West Asia has once again brought to the fore dangers posed by sea mines- a cheap, discreet and destructive option that holds the power to choke critical waterways like the Strait of Hormuz, through which the world’s nearly a fifth of oil passes.

Hidden underwater, these stealth weapons can cripple naval vessels. To locate and neutralise them is another challenge as their location keeps changing due to the tides, creating fear among seafarers.

To counter such threats, autonomous systems such as man-portable autonomous underwater vehicles (MP-AUVs) are being developed as a practical and low-risk solution.

The United States (US)-Israel war against Iran has put the focus back on the importance of this World War II–era weapon. The US, despite its advanced naval power, has faced constraints after decommissioning several minesweeping platforms from the Gulf last year, with reports now indicating that a number of assets are being repositioned from Japan to the region to manage these threats.