US debuts precision strike missile to hit Iranian targets in Op Epic Fury

T he US is debuting weapons against Iran in the ongoing Operation Epic Fury, with the latest being the Precision Strike Missile (PrSM).

Under US Central Command, American forces employed the PrSM, a next-generation short-range ballistic missile designed to expand the army’s deep-strike capability.

The PrSM’s combat appearance comes amid a broader escalation in West Asia, with the US and Israel conducting hundreds of coordinated strikes targeting Iran’s command-and-control facilities, missile bases, air defence systems, and other critical infrastructure.

Iranian state media and regional outlets reported significant damage to military and government sites, with Tehran retaliating with missile and drone attacks on US bases and allied positions across the Gulf region. This prompted condemnation and calls for de-escalation at the UN Security Council, raising fears of broader regional conflict.