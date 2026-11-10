Weapon profile: satellite smart anti-airfield weapon

T he Ministry of Defence signed a ₹810.79 crore contract with state-owned Bharat Dynamics Limited in September to deliver 160 satellite smart anti-airfield weapons (SAT-SAAW) for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the precision-guided air-to-ground glide bomb is designed to strike fixed enemy airfield infrastructure from stand-off distances, allowing fighter jets to engage targets without entering the enemy’s airspace.

The original smart anti-airfield weapon was tested in both satellite-navigation and electro-optical seeker configurations, the latter using infrared imaging technology. SAT-SAAW is the satellite-guided production variant.

The latest procurement also targets localisation of key components, including the inertial measurement unit and long-impact-delay fuse.