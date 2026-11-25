C hina launched its Shenzhou-24 spaceship, carrying Chinese astronauts Tang Hongbo and Wu Yi along with the Pakistani pilot Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, today (November 25), according to BBC. The trip follows a seven-month training period in China for Ali, who is a payload specialist and will remain in space for five to ten days. On the social media platform X, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that "Pakistan-China friendship is surpassing the heights of the Himalayas." In 1990, China launched Pakistan’s first satellite — Badr-1. The two nations then entered a 1991 space technology partnership. Pakistan has since contributed a payload to China’s Chang’e-6 moon mission. The country also became a partner in China’s International Lunar Research Station in October 2023. Around 2028, a Pakistan-designed rover is due to be sent to the Moon as part of a Chinese mission.

Whilst the space astronaut is newsworthy, the satellites are of greater significance to India. From January 2025, Pakistan has launched five further satellites (PRSC-EO1, PRSC-S1, HS-1, PRSC-EO2 and PRSC-EO3) using Chinese launch vehicles. Of these, PRSC-EO3 has a 38-degree inclination, which ensures better South Asian rather than worldwide satellite coverage. Although Pakistan has not officially announced that it has a spy satellite, the Pakistan Air Force Space Command is reportedly utilising satellite information for intelligence gathering and monitoring. Why it matters to India Lieutenant General Rahul R Singh, Deputy Chief of Army Staff, said in July, "Pakistan had live updates of our important vectors from China" during Operation Sindoor. Furthermore, since 2018, reports claim that China has shared its BeiDou navigation system information with Pakistan.

According to the 2026 annual report of the United States (US)-China Economic and Security Review Commission, published on November 18, Indian defence officials stated that China could have provided Pakistan with real-time satellite and/or intelligence information. China’s foreign ministry has not explicitly affirmed or refuted this. In May 2026, China Central Television broadcast footage of an interview with Zhang Heng, an engineer with the Aviation Industry Corporation of China, who stated that on-scene Chinese technical assistance was provided to Pakistan during hostilities. India is hoping to launch its first manned Gaganyaan mission from the second quarter of 2027 at the earliest. India also intends to establish its own space station by 2035. In June 2023, India also became a signatory to the US-led Artemis Accords, a non-binding set of principles guiding the civil exploration and use of outer space, including the Moon, Mars, comets, and asteroids, established in October 2020 by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.