Budget 2024-25 commits reforms to strengthen IBC, strengthen tribunals

Budget 2024-25 commits reforms to strengthen IBC, strengthen tribunals

Finance Minister says integrated technology platform will be set up for improving bankruptcy code outcomes

Sitharaman, Finance Minister, Budget
During her budget speech, Sitharaman highlighted that the IBC has resolved more than 1,000 companies, resulting in direct recovery of Rs 3.3 trillion for creditors
Subrata Panda Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 3:02 PM IST
The government will make “appropriate amendments” to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and bring in reforms to strengthen related tribunals, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday in her Budget 2024-25 speech.

More National Company Law Tribunals (NCLTs) will be established, some of which will be notified to adjudicate cases under the Companies Act. An integrated technology platform will be set up for improving the outcomes under the IBC for “achieving consistency, transparency, timely processing, and better oversight for all stakeholders”.

“The current IBC tech ecosystem is relatively disintegrated due to different IT (information technology) platforms for NCLT, IBBI, IUs, etc. The integrated tech platform will be extremely beneficial to all stakeholders, as it will result in minimising delays and increasing the efficiency of the overall IBC framework,” said Siddharth Srivastava, partner at Khaitan & Co.

It will help NCLT benches make swift decisions, as an integrated tech platform will give them “immediate visibility” of facts and data, including compliance with the resolution professional. “It is a much-needed and welcome step to improve the efficiency of the IBC ecosystem,” he said.

The government will reform and strengthen debt recovery tribunals, said Sitharaman.

Additionally, 28,000 cases have been disposed of, involving Rs 10 trillion, prior to admission into insolvency proceedings. This change in debtor behaviour has been a significant boon for banks and other lending institutions.

According to the Economic Survey for 2023-24, the IBC has created an optimal incentive-disincentive mix to facilitate above-board and transparent dealings in creditor-debtor relations.

Data shows that in the eight years since 2016, 31,394 corporate debtors involving a value of Rs 13.9 trillion have been disposed of (including pre-admission case disposals) as of March 2024.

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 2:36 PM IST

