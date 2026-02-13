OTT releases this week: Kohrra Season 2, The Conjuring: Last Rites & more

Once again, it is that time of week when viewers lock their watchlist for the weekend. Your preferred streaming services are set to release some of the most captivating films and television shows this week, including suspenseful thrillers, comedies, dramas, and much more.

Let us examine the top shows and films making their digital debuts, while Conjuring releases its last chapter and Kohrra, starring Mona Singh, returns with its second season. Here is a list of this week's streaming flicks in case you missed them in theatres or are just eager to watch them at home.

Top 5 OTT releases this week

Kohrra Season 2

· Release Date: February 11, 2026

· OTT Platform: Netflix

· Genre: Crime, Thriller

· Cast: Mona Singh, Barun Sobti, Rannvijay Singha, Suvinder Vicky

This crime thriller drama, which was created by Sudip Sharma, Gunjit Chopra, and Diggi Sisodia, has returned with its second season, which will follow the plot as it intensifies once again.

An NRI who was discovered dead in the made-up town of Dalerpura will be the focus of this season's case. In order to find the murderer, the recently married cop must now start an investigation. The plot is full of dark suspense, and the scenes are both intriguing and hopeful.

Amar Vishwas

· Release Date: February 11th, 2026

· OTT Platform: Amazon MX Player

· Genre: Legal Drama, Courtroom

· Cast: Rajeev Khandelwal, Aamir Ali, Barkha Bisht

The main character of the web series Amar Vishwas, which stars Rajeev Khandelwal, is a Mumbai lawyer who protects the poor and is entrusted with bringing about justice following the death of a wealthy businessman.

The main character of the web series Amar Vishwas, which stars Rajeev Khandelwal, is a Mumbai lawyer who protects the poor and is entrusted with bringing about justice following the death of a wealthy businessman.

He encounters startling facts, unspoken secrets, and the web of lies that surround the case as he makes his way to pursue justice. The stars have given an amazing performance, and the sequences are worth seeing.

Bandwaale

· Release Date: February 13th, 2026

· OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

· Genre: Drama, Musical

· Cast: Shalini Pandey, Zahan Kapoor, Swanand Kirkire

The lyrical drama series Bandwaale, which was directed by Akshat Verma and Ankur Tewari, centres on a young poet who finds it difficult to establish her value in the tiny village of Ratlam. However, she starts posting anonymously online in an attempt to regain independence and serenity.

Her path also parallels that of her two close friends, one of whom is a DJ and the other is the vocalist for a brass band. As the three of them join together to achieve their goals, the show then delves into the topics of struggling with societal expectations and unstable finances.

Baby Girl

· Release Date: February 12th, 2026

· OTT Platform: Sony LIV

· Genre: Thriller, Suspense

· Cast: Nivin Pauly, Abhimanyu Shammy Thilakan, Lijo Mol Jose

Baby Girl, which is set in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, centres on a medical worker whose life takes a tragic turn on Christmas Eve when a three-day-old infant disappears. Due to his tardiness to work on the day of the tragedy, he is first considered a suspect.

In addition, he sets out on his own quest to locate the missing child while becoming involved in the situation. The movie analyses the emotional agony and goes deeper into this hunt.

The Conjuring: Last Rites

· Release Date: February 13th, 2026

· OTT Platform: JioHotstar

· Genre: Horror

· Cast: Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Mia Tomlinson, Ben Hardy

The film, which was directed by Michael Chaves, centres on a couple who investigate the 1986 haunting of the Smurl family in Pennsylvania and encounter a four-demon entity connected to an antique mirror.

What follows, though, immediately transports the couple back to their past. The audience is kept on the edge of their seats by the spine-tingling scenes.