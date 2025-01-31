Must reduce trade costs, improve facilitation: Economic Survey 2025

The Economic Survey 2025 has emphasized the need for India to remain competitive in global markets by reducing trade costs and improving trade facilitation.

“Global trade dynamics have changed significantly in recent years, shifting from globalisation to rising trade protectionism, accompanied by increased uncertainty. This calls for a new strategic trade roadmap for India,” the report said.

“Much remains to be done to enhance trade competitiveness. The good news is that doing so is entirely in our hands. On its part, the industry must continue to invest in quality,” it said.

Noting that India’s external sector has performed well amid the unfavourable geopolitical condition, the report attributed moderate growth of merchandise exports on the current account front to slowing external demand.

“On the capital front, the economy has been witnessing net positive capital inflows,” the report said, highlighting higher growth of gross FDI inflows in the first eight months of FY25 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

“However, a surge in repatriation has resulted in the expansion in net FDI. FPI inflows have shown volatility in the first nine months of FY25, showing mixed trends,” it said.

The survey noted that India’s external debt has remained stable over the past few years.

“A stable external debt position has helped maintain external sector stability, significantly when the rest of the world is affected by geopolitical headwinds,” it said.

The ratio of external debt to foreign exchange reserves decreased to 18.9 per cent at the end of September 2024 from 20.3 per cent in June last year.

The survey stated that Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER), which reflects the real purchasing power of the currency, steadily appreciated from 103.2 in April 2024 to 107.2 in December 2024.

The survey said the rupee depreciated a ‘modest’ 2.9 per cent in the first five months of the FY25, performing better than currencies such as the Canadian dollar, South Korean won and the Brazilian real, which depreciated by 5.4 per cent, 8.2 per cent and 17.4 per cent, respectively, during the same period.

“One of the primary factors behind the rupee depreciation during 2024 has been the broad-based strengthening of the US dollar amid geopolitical tensions in West Asia and uncertainty surrounding the US election,” it said.

"India’s foreign exchange reserves cover approximately 90 per cent of India’s external debt of $711.8 billion as of September 2024, reflecting a ‘strong buffer against external vulnerabilities’, it said.

“As of 2024, India has secured its place among the world's largest foreign exchange reserve-holding countries, ranking 4th globally, following China, Japan, and Switzerland,” it added.

The report highlighted foreign portfolio investments reversing the trend in October, and the first half of November 2024, resulting in a net outflow of $11.5 billion and 2.5 billion, respectively.

Factors such as concerns about slowing earnings growth, high valuations, rising geopolitical tensions, and recent developments in China led FPIs to withdraw significant funds from Indian equities.

However, during the latter half of November 2024, FPIs became more optimistic about the Indian stock market, reversing the significant selling seen in October and early November 2024.

“This positive trend in FPI inflows continued in December 2024, with net inflows amounting to $3.1 billion. Factors such as India’s strong macroeconomic fundamentals, favourable business environment and robust economic growth have encouraged investors to reverse the outflow trend,” it said.

On a cumulative basis, the net FPI inflows into India slowed to $10.6 billion from April to December 2024, from $31.7 billion during the same period in the previous year.

“The volatility in portfolio flows underscores the susceptibility of equity and bond markets to global developments. However, the sound economic and corporate fundamentals in India underpin the long term attractiveness of the Indian equity market for foreign investors,” it said.

The report also noted that the inclusion of Indian Government Bonds in global bond indices this year has significantly supported debt inflows.

As of December 15 2024, the inclusion had already resulted in a net inflow of more than $3 billion in Indian FAR bonds, with assets under custody of India FAR bonds standing at $28 billion.

“The inclusion of Indian bonds in global indices signals a growing appetite among foreign investors to include Indian government securities in their investment portfolios, trust in India’s growth prospects, and financial stability in the Indian markets,” it added.