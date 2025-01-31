Eco Survey proposes independent agency to assess financial regulations

The Economic Survey 2024-25 has called for “institutionalising” regulatory impact assessments (RIA) at regulatory bodies such as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), and Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai).

It has suggested that an independent agency could be housed within these regulators to evaluate financial regulations. Its role would be to provide an impartial and objective assessment of regulatory processes and outcomes.

The Economic Survey pointed out that there is vast scope for improving regulatory responsiveness in terms of following participatory processes.

“One credible approach to RIA would be to set up an independent agency housed inside the regulator to evaluate the regulations from all angles. This agency will report to the board and not to the management. It can provide an impartial and objective assessment of the regulatory processes and outcomes, including the economic and social impacts of regulations,” noted the latest Economic Survey.

The survey noted that this move could reduce the compliance burden and cost for businesses while also improving the quality of regulations and addressing shortcomings.

“Such a move will signal that regulators are willing to live by the principles they expect regulatory entities to follow. This will strengthen the credibility of the process regulators follow and improve the acceptance of the proposed measures,” it added.

The survey also called for an optimal balance between stability and fostering innovation.

The last Union Budget had recommended that financial sector regulators include public consultations as part of the regulation-making process, issuing subsidiary directions, and conducting comprehensive reviews of existing regulations.

Under recommendations for ease of doing business, Sebi has introduced a slew of measures relaxing processes over the past financial year.

At its last board meeting in December, Sebi approved the Procedure for Making, Amending, and Reviewing Regulations, 2024, which mandates that proposals suggesting policy changes be published for public feedback for a minimum of 21 days. Further, the rationale for acceptance or non-acceptance will also be made public.