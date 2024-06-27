Home / Budget / News / Many historic steps, economic decisions will be taken in Budget: Prez Murmu

Many historic steps, economic decisions will be taken in Budget: Prez Murmu

The budget will have major economic and social decisions and many historic steps will be taken. The speed of reforms will be increased to fulfil the aspirations of people, she said

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President
She said her government believes there should be healthy competition between states for investment | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 12:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Many historic steps and major economic decisions will be taken in the upcoming budget, President Droupadi Murmu said on Thursday as she addressed a joint sitting of Parliament.

The budget that will be presented by the government in the next Parliament session will be a document of its futuristic vision, the President said in her first address to the joint sitting of Parliament after the constitution of the 18th Lok Sabha.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The budget will have major economic and social decisions and many historic steps will be taken. The speed of reforms will be increased to fulfil the aspirations of people," she said.

She said her government believes there should be healthy competition between states for investment.

"This is in the spirit of competitive-cooperative federalism," she added.

Murmu further said, "India has become the world's fifth-largest economy. There has been an average 8 per cent growth in the last 10 years, even though these were not normal times."

"This growth rate has been achieved despite a global pandemic and conflicts in different parts of the world. This is the result of the reforms of the last 10 years. India alone is contributing 15 per cent to global growth. My government is working to make India the world's third-largest economy," she said.

Also Read

Budget 2024: How govt keeps Budget a secret until finance minister's speech

Budget 2024: Political reactions pour in ahead of Sitharaman's speech

Chandrayaan-3 to tribal welfare: Highlights of Prez speech before Budget

Budget 2024: Prez commends Centre on Ram temple, Article 370 abrogation

Budget 2024: What the nation wants from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget should raise basic exemption to Rs 3.5 lakh under new tax regime: EY

FHRAI seeks infra status for hotels, convention centres across categories

What Indian industry wants from PM Modi's Budget after poll setback

Govt looks to launch new index ranking states by their labour standards

Budget 2024: Nasscom seeks lighter taxation environment for tech industry

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Droupadi MurmuBudget 2024Modi govtBJP

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 12:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story