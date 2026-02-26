Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,61,900, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,84,900
BS Web Team New Delhi
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,61,900, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,84,900.
The price of 22-carat gold rose by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,48,410.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,61,900 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,62,890 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,62,050.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,48,410, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,49,310 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,48,560.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,84,900.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,95,100.
US gold prices edged higher on Thursday, buoyed by a softer dollar and safe-haven demand fuelled by uncertainty surrounding US tariff policy and US-Iran talks.
Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at $5,184.43 per ounce by 0110 GMT. Bullion hit a more than three-week high on Tuesday.
US gold futures for April delivery were down 0.5 per cent at $5,199.20.
Spot silver rose 0.1 per cent to $89.49 per ounce, after climbing to a three-week high on Wednesday.
(with inputs from Reuters)
First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 8:09 AM IST