Thursday, February 26, 2026 | 08:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,61,900, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,84,900

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,61,900, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,84,900

The price of 22-carat gold rose by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,48,410

gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,62,050. Image: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 8:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,61,900, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,84,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold rose by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,48,410.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,61,900 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,62,890 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,62,050.
  
 

Also Read

gold, gold prices, spot gold

JP Morgan raises long-term gold price forecast 15% to $4,500 an ounce

gold, gold prices, traders

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,61,790, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,84,900

gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,61,360; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹3,00,100

Silver futures rise 5% to ₹2.65 lakh per kg amid global tariff tensions

Silver futures rise 5% to ₹2.65 lakh per kg amid global tariff tensions

Gold and silver ETFs on focus

Silver, gold ETFs jump up to 10% as metal prices gain amid tariff tensions

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,48,410, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,49,310 in Chennai.
              
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,48,560. 
                     
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,84,900.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,95,100. 
 
US gold prices edged higher on Thursday, buoyed by a softer dollar and safe-haven demand fuelled by uncertainty surrounding US tariff policy and US-Iran talks.
 
Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at $5,184.43 per ounce by 0110 GMT. Bullion hit a more than three-week high on Tuesday.
 
US gold futures for April delivery were down 0.5 per cent at $5,199.20.
 
Spot silver rose 0.1 per cent to $89.49 per ounce, after climbing to a three-week high on Wednesday.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
   

More From This Section

Crude oil price prediction

Will Brent crude oil price stay above $70 in 2026? Analyst shares outlook

gold

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,59,270; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,74,900

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Silver, gold set for gains next week on global trade strains: Analysts

Gold and silver

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,57,380; silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹2,69,900

Oil price rise

What does Trump's warning to Iran, Strait of Hormuz risks mean for oil?

Topics : Gold Prices gold silver prices gold and silver prices Silver Prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 8:09 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGaudium IVF IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayOmnitech Engineering IPOAmitabh Kant BS ManthanWeather TodayBS Manthan Day 2 LIVEThe Bluff OTT ReleasePersonal Finance