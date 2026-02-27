Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty hints at negative start for benchmarks; Asian markets mixed

Stock Market LIVE on Friday, February 27, 2026: The GIFT Nifty futures indicated a negative start for the benchmark Indian equity indices amidst mixed global cues on Friday.

At 6:37 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 96 points lower at 25,539, indicating a weak start for domestic markets. Investors await US core PPI data. Back home, D-Street investors eye GDP growth data from India.

Global markets

Among global peers, markets in the Asia-Pacific were mixed on Friday after a decline on Wall Street overnight, triggered by a sharp drop in Nvidia shares despite the company reporting quarterly earnings that beat expectations.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.6 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi dropped 1.1 per cent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed in early trading.

Overnight in the US, Wall Street stocks reversed course on Thursday, sliding a day after results from artificial intelligence leader Nvidia failed to excite investors. The pullback in Nvidia weighed on technology stocks, which have been a key driver of the recent market rally. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.03 per cent, but the broader S&P 500 lost 0.54 per cent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 1.18 per cent.

FII, DII activity

In the institutional activity segment , foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹1,945.99 crore. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹3,655 crore on February 26.

IPO today

The primary markets are expected to remain abuzz today. In the mainline IPO segment , shares of Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO are set to make their D-Street debut today. Omnitech Engineering IPO enters the final day of public subscription today, while the basis of allotment for PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO is likely to get finalised.

In the SME segment, Acetech E-Commerce IPO opens for subscription today. Striders Impex IPO enters the second day of subscription today, while Yaaap Digital will enter the final day of subscription today.

Commodity corner

Oil prices traded on a mixed note on Friday. Brent crude was down 0.14 per cent at $70.75 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was trading 0.02 per cent higher at $65.25 per barrel.