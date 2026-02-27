Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty hints at negative start for benchmarks; Asian markets mixed
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE on Friday, February 27, 2026: The GIFT Nifty futures indicated a negative start for the benchmark Indian equity indices amidst mixed global cues on Friday.
At 6:37 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 96 points lower at 25,539, indicating a weak start for domestic markets. Investors await US core PPI data. Back home, D-Street investors eye GDP growth data from India.
Global markets
Among global peers, markets in the Asia-Pacific were mixed on Friday after a decline on Wall Street overnight, triggered by a sharp drop in Nvidia shares despite the company reporting quarterly earnings that beat expectations.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.6 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi dropped 1.1 per cent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed in early trading.
Overnight in the US, Wall Street stocks reversed course on Thursday, sliding a day after results from artificial intelligence leader Nvidia failed to excite investors. The pullback in Nvidia weighed on technology stocks, which have been a key driver of the recent market rally. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.03 per cent, but the broader S&P 500 lost 0.54 per cent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 1.18 per cent.
FII, DII activity
In the institutional activity segment, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹1,945.99 crore. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹3,655 crore on February 26.
IPO today
The primary markets are expected to remain abuzz today. In the mainline IPO segment, shares of Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO are set to make their D-Street debut today. Omnitech Engineering IPO enters the final day of public subscription today, while the basis of allotment for PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO is likely to get finalised.
In the SME segment, Acetech E-Commerce IPO opens for subscription today. Striders Impex IPO enters the second day of subscription today, while Yaaap Digital will enter the final day of subscription today.
Commodity corner
Oil prices traded on a mixed note on Friday. Brent crude was down 0.14 per cent at $70.75 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was trading 0.02 per cent higher at $65.25 per barrel.
8:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: DEE Development Engineers in focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The company has informed the exchnages that it has has secured first ever contracts for supply of seamless pipes which will be manufactured in its newly established forged seamless pipe plant situated at Anjar, Gujarat.
8:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here are the top stocks to watch today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: From Vishal Mega Mart, Axis Bank, Netweb Technologies, Jio Financial Services, Reliance Communications, NBCC, and Vedanta to BPCL here is a list of stocks to remain on investors' radar. READ MORE
8:06 AM
Views by: Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Investor participation is likely to remain cautious and selective'
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian stock market is likely to open on a cautious to slightly softer note, tracking a weaker overnight close on Wall Street and subdued sentiment across Asian equities, which are likely to keep investors in a risk-averse mode. The recent US–Iran negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme concluded without a breakthrough, heightening concerns over the possibility of a US strike and the risk of a broader Middle East conflict. Amid rising uncertainty over the next US course of action regarding Iran, and in the absence of fresh domestic catalysts, investor participation is likely to remain cautious and selective. As a result, sentiment is expected to stay guarded, with markets continuing to oscillate within a defined range and witnessing intermittent bouts of volatility rather than a clear, conviction-led directional move.
Views by: Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money
8:00 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: F&O pick: ONGC shows positive trend; adopt bull spread: Nandish Shah
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities suggests Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) bull call spread for March 30 expiry. Check cost, max profit, breakeven, margin, and technical rationale here
7:51 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Risk-reward tilting towards higher exposure to equities: Mihir Vora
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Midcaps continue to offer structural growth opportunities even as valuations moderate and earnings recovery broadens across sectors, said Mihir Vora, chief investment officer at Trust Mutual Fund in an email interview with Devanshu Singla. READ EDITED EXCERPTS
7:41 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil can flare 57% to $110/bbl in worst-case on Iran-US tensions: Analysts
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent crude oil prices can hit the $110 a barrel (bbl) mark, up around 57 per cent from the current levels in the worst case scenario, if case tensions between the United States (US) and Iran escalate, analysts said. READ MORE
7:35 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: FPI flows in Feb highest in 17 months; MFs turn net sellers after 3 years
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Domestic equity markets are witnessing a rare divergence in investor behaviour, with foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turning net buyers and domestic mutual funds (MFs) moving in opposite directions. READ MORE
7:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: IPOs today
7:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asain markets trade mixed
7:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Lower US tariffs may improve capital flows, says Saugata Bhattacharya
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Saugata Bhattacharya, external member of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), in an telephonic interview with Manojit Saha, highlights multiple risks emerging from inflation, though he says there are no signs of overheating. READ EDITED EXCERPTS
First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 7:11 AM IST