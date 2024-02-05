Budget Session LIVE: Discuss Indo-China border issue, says Manish Tewari

Latest LIVE Updates: Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss India-China border situation. 'Since 2019, there have been constant border clashes between India and China,' Tiwari mentioned in his letter stating that the govt has stonewalled every attempt made by the Opposition to discuss this urgent issue. 'Since this Budget Session is the final session of the 17th Lok Sabha before the General election, I request that this house be adjourned to discuss the India-China border situation,' Tiwari wrote in the letter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to reply to the 'Motion of Thanks' to the President's address in Lok Sabha around 5pm today. On January 31, President Droupadi Murmu addressed the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, marking the first day of the Budget Session. Yesterday, the Bharatiya Janata Party issued a three-line whip to all its members of parliament in Lok Sabha to be present in the Lower House on the fourth day of the ongoing Budget Session. List of Business in the House for the day:
- Lok Sabha MPs Ravneet Singh and Ramshiromani Verma are scheduled to lay on the table the minutes of the 12th sitting of the Committee on Absence of Members from the sittings of the House held on December 14, 2023.
- MPs PP Chaudhary and NK Premachandran to present the 28th report on 'Countering Global Terrorism at Regional and International Levels.' - BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar to make a statement on the implementation status of recommendations from the 49th Report of the Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles, and Skill Development. - Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present the estimated receipts and expenditure statement (in Hindi and English) for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the year
- Motion of Thanks on the President's address discussion to resume.
- MPs Ashok Kumar Mittal and Prakash Javadekar to present the Twenty Eighth Report on 'Countering Global Terrorism at Regional and International Levels.' - Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav to introduce the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Bill, 2024 in the Rajya Sabha to amend the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.
Till now all the Budgets of Delhi & UP are centred around the top 10% population: Akhilesh Yadav
Speaking on the State Budget of Uttar Pradesh former CM and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said that till now all the Budgets of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are centred around the top 10 per cent population. 90 per cent of population which I have defined, what are they going to get? The SP leader questioned. Akhilesh further hoped that 'this budget will be about doubling farmers' income, employment to youth and the security of the people in the state'.
11:39 AM
Investment proposals worth more than Rs 40 trn received via Global Investor Summit 2023: UP FM Khanna
Presenting the state Budget in Vidhan Sabha, UP finance minister, Suresh Khanna said that as a result of significant improvement and expansion in infrastructure and collectivity, the state had received investment proposals worth more than Rs 40 lakh trillion through the Global Investor Summit held in 2023. 'The state used to be in the 14th place in the ranking of ease of doing business but today it is in the second position,' Khanna said.
11:09 AM
Budget Session: FM Sitharaman to lay statements of the estimated receipts and expenditure (2024-25) of J&K
In Lok Sabha today, the union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will lay Statements of the estimated receipts and expenditure (2024-25) of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir (with Legislature) and Statement under Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2006.
10:47 AM
FY25 Budget will make Uttar Pradesh a 'Sarvottam Pradesh', says Deputy CM KP Maurya
Speaking on the state's Budget ahead of Paliament Session today, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM KP Maurya said that 'it is the effort of the government that the Budget will be to make Uttar Pradesh a 'Sarvottam Pradesh', which will take the state forward on the path of development.'
10:20 AM
CM Yogi Adityanath holds cabinet meeting ahead of budget presentation
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath held a cabinet meeting ahead of budget presentation in the State Assembly today. 'We are always ready for elections. Every sector according to its requirements has been taken care of,' UP finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said while speaking to media.
10:18 AM
'2024-25 Yogi govt budget will bring prosperity to people', says UP finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna
Ahead of the Parliament Budget Session today, UP finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna says that 2024-25 Yogi government budget will speed up development and will move forward to achieve the target of a 1 trillion dollar economy. He stated that the budget is will bring 'prosperity to the people the state'.
9:36 AM
Budget LIVE Session: Minutes of 12th sitting of the Committee on Absence of Members to be tabled today
As per the List of Business in the House for the day, Lok Sabha MPs Ravneet Singh and Ramshiromani Verma are scheduled to lay on the table the minutes of the 12th sitting of the Committee on Absence of Members from the sittings of the House held on December 14, 2023.
9:29 AM
BJP issues whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs to be present for Parliament Budget Session today
Yesterday, the Bharatiya Janata Party issued a three-line whip to all its members of parliament in Lok Sabha to be present in the Lower House on the fourth day of the ongoing Budget Session. Earlier on Feb 2, PM Modi met with the top minister to discuss the government's strategy in the Parliament.
9:15 AM
It will be an electoral speech, I do not expect anything from the PM: Cong leader Jairam Ramesh
9:10 AM
Budget Session: PM Modi will reply on 'Motion of Thanks' in Lok Sabha today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to reply to the 'Motion of Thanks' to the President's address in Lok Sabha today. On January 31, President Droupadi Murmu addressed the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, marking the first day of the Budget Session.