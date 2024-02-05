Budget Session LIVE: Discuss Indo-China border issue, says Manish Tewari

Latest LIVE Updates: Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss India-China border situation. 'Since 2019, there have been constant border clashes between India and China,' Tiwari mentioned in his letter stating that the govt has stonewalled every attempt made by the Opposition to discuss this urgent issue. 'Since this Budget Session is the final session of the 17th Lok Sabha before the General election, I request that this house be adjourned to discuss the India-China border situation,' Tiwari wrote in the letter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to reply to the 'Motion of Thanks' to the President's address in Lok Sabha around 5pm today. On January 31, President Droupadi Murmu addressed the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, marking the first day of the Budget Session. Yesterday, the Bharatiya Janata Party issued a three-line whip to all its members of parliament in Lok Sabha to be present in the Lower House on the fourth day of the ongoing Budget Session. List of Business in the House for the day: - Lok Sabha MPs Ravneet Singh and Ramshiromani Verma are scheduled to lay on the table the minutes of the 12th sitting of the Committee on Absence of Members from the sittings of the House held on December 14, 2023. - Motion of Thanks on the President's address discussion to resume. - MPs Ashok Kumar Mittal and Prakash Javadekar to present the Twenty Eighth Report on 'Countering Global Terrorism at Regional and International Levels.' - Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav to introduce the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Bill, 2024 in the Rajya Sabha to amend the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974. - MPs PP Chaudhary and NK Premachandran to present the 28th report on 'Countering Global Terrorism at Regional and International Levels.' - BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar to make a statement on the implementation status of recommendations from the 49th Report of the Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles, and Skill Development. - Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present the estimated receipts and expenditure statement (in Hindi and English) for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the year