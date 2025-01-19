Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Budget / News / Union Budget 2025-26: Here are the key challenges in the telecom sector

Union Budget 2025-26: Here are the key challenges in the telecom sector

Digital ecosystem growth is facing the increasing risk of cyberattacks on consumers and enterprises alike

Telecom
The country needs to have a robust policy and investments in cybersecurity measures to protect the customers (File Photo)
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2025 | 10:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Key challenges
 
Sector burdened by high debt levels due to high spectrum costs, and low revenue realization due to relatively lower average revenue per user (Arpu), limiting the operators’ ability to invest in next-gen network infrastructure. Despite significant progress on infrastructure development, the gaps persist, particularly in rural areas. Digital ecosystem growth is facing the increasing risk of cyberattacks on consumers and enterprises alike. The country needs to have a robust policy and investments in cybersecurity measures to protect the customers.
 
Industry Ask
  • Rationalisation of taxes, i.e. the Universal Services Obligation Fund (USOF), SUC, levy and reduction of license fees to reduce the burden on the service providers; release capital for infrastructure investments.
  • Continuing the support for make-in-India to local companies, and providing an equal footing for global companies investing in the country.
  • Expediting the central policy on SatCom.
 
 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Long-term perspective on tax structure to aid product development: Skoda

Budget 2025 needs to focus on capex, infra spending: RBI MPC member

Green transition: Expectations and recommendations for Budget 2025

Budget session 2025 to be held from Jan 31 to Apr 4: Check key dates here

Budget 2025-26: Banks expect steps for deposit mobilisation, tax breaks

Topics :Union Budgettelecom markettelecom sector in IndiaIndian telecom sectortelecom sector

First Published: Jan 19 2025 | 10:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story