Budget session 2025 to be held from Jan 31 to Apr 4: Check key dates here

The Budget Session of Parliament for 2025 will be held from January 31 to April 4, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Friday. The session will begin with President Droupadi Murmu's address to a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 31, followed by the tabling of the Economic Survey.

The first part of the session will run from January 31 to February 13, comprising nine sittings. During this time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will respond to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will reply to the discussion on the Budget.

Union Budget 2025 key dates

January 31, 2025: The President will address a joint sitting of both Houses at 11:00 am in the Lok Sabha Chamber.

February 1, 2025: Union Budget 2025-26 will be presented in the Lok Sabha.

February 13, 2025: The first part of the Budget Session will adjourn.

February 13 to March 10, 2025: Parliament will break for recess to examine the budget proposals and the Demands for Grants of various ministries.

Also Read

The session will reconvene on March 10 to continue the budgetary process, discussing the demands for grants and completing the proceedings. The entire Budget Session will conclude on April 4, 2025, with a total of 27 sittings.

Rijiju shared the details on social media, confirming that the session's schedule is subject to the exigencies of parliamentary business.

"The Hon'ble President of India Smt Droupadi Murmu ji, on the recommendation of the Government of India, has approved summoning both Houses of Parliament for the Budget Session 2025 from January 31, 2025 to April 4, 2025 (subject to exigencies of parliamentary business)," the post read.