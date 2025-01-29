Union Budget 2025 Expectations LIVE: Will Budget 2025 raise tax deductions for homebuyers?

12:12 PM
NBFCs want reforms for seamless credit delivery and improved liquidity: Home Credit India CEO
Ondrej Kubik, CEO at Home Credit India, said, "We are optimistic that the Budget will introduce initiatives to make credit more accessible and affordable, especially for lower-middle-class consumers in the consumer durables segment — a key pillar of India’s consumption economy."
"Measures such as incentivising digital lending, reducing borrowing costs, and offering targeted subsidies, liquidity support, or tax benefits for consumer durable financing could empower this demographic. These steps would not only to bridge the credit gap, but also enhance purchasing power and elevate living standards, driving overall economic growth," Kubik said.
"To sustain this progress, it is necessary to improve liquidity provisions for NBFCs, particularly those operating in the underserved and underbanked market segment, for seamless credit delivery. The NBFC sector would be significantly benefitted from reforms such as more effective loan recovery mechanisms, expanded access to multi source KYC, and taxation reforms, including the harmonizing TDS provisions between banks and NBFCs and offering incentives for lending to underbanked and unbanked. Furthermore, improving liquidity and encouraging co-lending arrangements between NBFCs and banks by resolving agreement ambiguities would be highly beneficial," he added.