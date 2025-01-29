Union Budget 2025 Expectations LIVE: Will Budget 2025 raise tax deductions for homebuyers?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Union Budget 2025 on February 1 at 11 am in the Lok Sabha. The address will be broadcast live through official Parliament channels, Doordarshan, and Sansad TV, with streaming available on the government's YouTube platforms.

Abhishek Raj, founder and CEO of Jenika Ventures, said, "As we approach the 2025 Union Budget, the real estate sector, which contributes around 8 per cent to India’s GDP, expects the government to bring measures to help sustain its growth trajectory. We urge the government to consider raising the tax deduction ceiling on home loan interest under Section 24(b) of the Income Tax Act from Rs 2 lakh to 5 lakh, which would significantly benefit first-time homebuyers. Additionally, revising the affordable housing price cap in urban areas from Rs 45 lakh to Rs 75 lakh is critical, given the rising costs of land and construction."

"Granting real estate sector status would also unlock enhanced financing opportunities. We strongly believe that incorporating these policies into the budget will not only strengthen the real estate industry but also contribute significantly to the nation’s economic expansion." said Abhishek Raj.

Since the Narendra Modi government came to power in 2014, it has implemented notable reforms in the budgetary process. These reforms include combining the Rail Budget with the main Budget in 2017, shifting the presentation date to February 1, and adopting a digital format in 2021.