Union Budget 2025 Expectations LIVE: Will Budget 2025 raise tax deductions for homebuyers?

Union Budget 2025 Latest Updates: Catch all the latest developments related to Union Budget 2025 here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Sitharaman, Budget
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 1:21 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Union Budget 2025 on February 1 at 11 am in the Lok Sabha. The address will be broadcast live through official Parliament channels, Doordarshan, and Sansad TV, with streaming available on the government's YouTube platforms.
 
Since the Narendra Modi government came to power in 2014, it has implemented notable reforms in the budgetary process. These reforms include combining the Rail Budget with the main Budget in 2017, shifting the presentation date to February 1, and adopting a digital format in 2021. 
Abhishek Raj, founder and CEO of Jenika Ventures, said, "As we approach the 2025 Union Budget, the real estate sector, which contributes around 8 per cent to India’s GDP, expects the government to bring measures to help sustain its growth trajectory. We urge the government to consider raising the tax deduction ceiling on home loan interest under Section 24(b) of the Income Tax Act from Rs 2 lakh to  5 lakh, which would significantly benefit first-time homebuyers. Additionally, revising the affordable housing price cap in urban areas from Rs 45 lakh to Rs 75 lakh is critical, given the rising costs of land and construction."
 
"Granting real estate sector status would also unlock enhanced financing opportunities. We strongly believe that incorporating these policies into the budget will not only strengthen the real estate industry but also contribute significantly to the nation’s economic expansion." said Abhishek Raj.
 

1:21 PM

Can Budget 2025 lower LTCG tax and reintroduce indexation for debt funds?

Manish Bhandari, CEO and Portfolio Manager at Vallum Capital Advisors, said, "Reducing the LTCG tax on equities from 12.5 per cent to 10 per cent would leave an additional 2.5 per cent of gains in investors' hands as investable capital. This surplus capital is likely to be reinvested in the market, enhancing liquidity and deepening market penetration."
 
"Similarly, reintroducing indexation benefits for debt mutual funds would ensure that investors are taxed only on real gains, making long-term investments in debt markets more attractive. These changes align with global best practices and can create a virtuous cycle — encouraging more retail and institutional participation, strengthening capital markets, and driving sustainable long-term growth," Bhandari added.

12:12 PM

NBFCs want reforms for seamless credit delivery and improved liquidity: Home Credit India CEO

Ondrej Kubik, CEO at Home Credit India, said, "We are optimistic that the Budget will introduce initiatives to make credit more accessible and affordable, especially for lower-middle-class consumers in the consumer durables segment — a key pillar of India’s consumption economy." 
 
"Measures such as incentivising digital lending, reducing borrowing costs, and offering targeted subsidies, liquidity support, or tax benefits for consumer durable financing could empower this demographic. These steps would not only to bridge the credit gap, but also enhance purchasing power and elevate living standards, driving overall economic growth," Kubik said.
 
"To sustain this progress, it is necessary to improve liquidity provisions for NBFCs, particularly those operating in the underserved and underbanked market segment, for seamless credit delivery. The NBFC sector would be significantly benefitted from reforms such as more effective loan recovery mechanisms, expanded access to multi source KYC, and taxation reforms, including the harmonizing TDS provisions between banks and NBFCs and offering incentives for lending to underbanked and unbanked. Furthermore,  improving  liquidity and encouraging co-lending arrangements between NBFCs and banks by resolving agreement ambiguities would be highly beneficial," he added.
 

11:30 AM

Beauty sector seeks Budget 2025 support for D2C growth, access to quality products: Recode Studios co-founder

Dheeraj Bansal, co-founder of Recode Studios, said, "As an affordable beauty brand, we are inspired by the consistent growth of India’s beauty and personal care market, which is projected to expand from $26 billion in 2022 to $33 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 6 per cent. This growth, particularly in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) segment, presents immense opportunities for brands like ours to reach more customers and enhance accessibility to quality beauty products." 
First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

