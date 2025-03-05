SA vs NZ LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025 2nd SF: Who will join India in final? Toss at 2 PM IST
SA vs NZ semifinal LIVE TOSS UPDATES: The coin flip between New Zealand's Mitchell Santner and South Africa's Temba Bavuma will take place at 2 PM IST.
Anish KumarShashwat Nishant New Delhi
A high-stakes clash awaits as New Zealand take on South Africa in the semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The match, scheduled for 14:00 local time (14:30 IST, 11:00 SAT), promises a thrilling contest between two evenly matched sides vying for a place in the final.
With no rain expected and temperatures forecast to reach 23 degrees Celsius, conditions are set for a high-scoring encounter. Lahore has been a batting paradise in the tournament so far, with four of the five highest totals recorded at this venue.
Team News and Playing XIs
New Zealand: The Black Caps have a selection call to make between Nathan Smith and Kyle Jamieson, with Smith likely to get the nod due to his superior batting ability. Mitchell Santner will lead the side in the absence of regular captain Kane Williamson, who remains a key figure in the batting lineup.
Probable XI: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (capt), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Will O'Rourke.
South Africa: The Proteas received a boost with Aiden Markram declared fit to play, strengthening their batting unit. Meanwhile, George Linde, who arrived in Lahore on Tuesday night as a traveling reserve, may not feature in the playing XI. Temba Bavuma continues to lead a side packed with experienced names.
Probable XI: Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.
Key Stats and Historical Context
- South Africa’s consistency in ICC tournaments: The Proteas are the only team to have reached the knockout stages in each of the last seven ICC tournaments, across all formats and age groups.
- New Zealand’s dominance in knockout clashes: The Black Caps hold an edge in past encounters, having won both knockout matches against South Africa in the 2011 and 2015 World Cups.
- Previous triumphs: Both teams have lifted this trophy before—South Africa in 1998 and New Zealand in 2000, when it was known as the ICC Knockout Tournament.
What to Expect from today's match?
With two evenly matched teams taking the field, the contest is set to be a closely fought battle. New Zealand’s batting depth, led by Williamson, Conway, and Ravindra, will go up against South Africa’s potent pace attack featuring Rabada, Ngidi, and Jansen. Similarly, the Proteas' explosive middle order, including Klaasen and Miller, will be tested by the Black Caps' disciplined bowling unit.
As history suggests, New Zealand have had the upper hand over South Africa in ICC knockout games. However, the Proteas, known for their resilience, will be eager to break that pattern and advance to the final.
Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa vs New Zealand Live telecast in India
The SA vs NZ Champions Trophy match live telecast will be available on the Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary, while Sports 18 1 HD/SD with Hindi commentary in India.
SA vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Live streaming in India
In the Champions Trophy 2025, the live streaming of New Zealand vs South Africa match will be available on the JioHotar's app and website in India.
Stay tuned for New Zealand vs South Africa live score updates and full scorecard of Champions Trophy's today match here...
1:04 PM
New Zealand to lock horns with India in Dubai if they beat South Africa today
New Zealand concluded their group stage against India in Dubai last Sunday and then travelled to Lahore to prepare for the semi-final against the Proteas. According to sources, Australia and South Africa arrived in Dubai on Sunday, before the semi-final. South Africa returned to Pakistan after the semi-final lineup became clear.
"I think, yeah, I mean, I don't know what you can change. I think with the heavy international schedule, franchise schedule, and then trying to schedule ICC events, it can be quite a challenge. Logistically, it looks like a bit of a challenge at times, but I think everyone's professional about it. As long as you're ready for the game and be good to go and then yeah, making sure recovery is quite important," the New Zealand skipper added.
12:52 PM
NZ skipper puts emphasis on players' "recovery" amid scheduling row ahead of semi-final clash
New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner emphasized the importance of players' "recovery", considering the quick turnaround of games in a jam-packed cricket schedule.
The schedule of the ongoing Champions Trophy has turned out to be a much-debated topic. The uproar around the tournament's schedule started with former English cricketers Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton pointing out an advantage to the Indian team, resulting from all of their games being hosted in Dubai.
With the rest of the teams travelling to different venues, Hussain and Atherton believe India holds an upper hand over the opposition because of the absence of travelling time and picking up a squad based on a single venue.
New Zealand has stayed neutral when posed a question about the scheduling of the entire tournament. On the eve of their semi-final clash against South Africa in Lahore, Santner was quizzed about the schedule of the marquee event.
Instead of focusing on the ongoing event, the New Zealand skipper pointed out an "issue" all around, leaving players with minimal time to recover ahead of the next fixture.
"I think scheduling is an issue just all around. I think when you do have time to rest and recover, I think it's very important, like you said, with the quick turnaround of games. One-day cricket can be quite exhausting on the body, so I think for us today, it might be making sure the bowlers are ready for tomorrow. I can't imagine they'll be doing much today; they are just getting ready," Santner said in the pre-match press conference ahead of the second semi-final.
12:50 PM
Champions Trophy 2025: New Zealand lock horns with South Africa in the second semifinal today
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of South Africa vs New Zealand semifinal match to be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The winner of today's match will lock horns with India in the grand finale on March 9.
First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 12:48 PM IST