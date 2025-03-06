Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 579pts in pre-open, Nifty tops 22,450 as rebound enters 2nd day
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE: Stock-specific trades, along with FII activity, and weekly expiry of Nifty F&O contracts will guide the India stock markets today
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Stock Market Today, March 6, 2025: Stock markets today may attempt to open higher on Thursday, March 6, amid supportive global cues. At 7:30 AM, GIFT Nifty index was at 22,474, up 33 points.
In Asia, Japan's benchmark index, Nikkei 225, was up 0.74 per cent, South Korea's Kospi index added 0.6 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index zoomed 2 per cent after US President Donald Trump postponed tariffs on certain automakers from Canada and Mexico.
That apart, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt also said that President Trump was "open" to additional tariff exemptions beyond the pause on auto levies.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 1.14 per cent, the S&P 500 added 1.12 per cent, to and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.46 per cent.
Today, stock market investors will keep a close eye on tariff related developments by the US and its trading partners, interest rate decision by the European Central Bank, and track trade data, weekly jobless claims data, and vehicle sales data in the US. Domestically, stock-specific trades, along with FII activity, and weekly expiry of Nifty F&O contracts will guide the markets.
IPO News
In the primary market, the initial public offering (IPO) of NAPS Global (SME) will enter the last day of subscription.
Stock Market Today News
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to infuse liquidity worth Rs 1.9 trillion to support "potentially tight" conditions in the last month of the current financial year due to tax outflows and banks meeting targets. READ MORE
On the markets front, India's market capitalisation has dropped below 3 per cent of the global market capitalisation, for the first time in nearly two years, standing at 2.99 per cent of the $126 trillion. READ MORE
9:15 AM
Stock Market LIVE Markets: Rupee at 88.40
9:13 AM
Stock Market LIVE Markets: Pre-market update - Nifty gains in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Markets: Benchmark equity index Nifty 50 climbed higher in the pre-open session on Thursday, amid mixed global cues as US President Donald delayed tariffs on auto imports from Mexico and Canada.
At pre-open, the Nifty 50 was higher by 139.05 points, or 0.62 per cent, at 22,476.35.
9:11 AM
At pre-open, the BSE Sensex was higher by 578 points, or 0.78 per cent, at 74,308.
Stock Market LIVE Markets: Pre-market update - Sensex climbs higher in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Markets: Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex climbed higher in the pre-open session on Thursday, amid mixed global cues as US President Donald delayed tariffs on auto imports from Mexico and Canada.
At pre-open, the BSE Sensex was higher by 578 points, or 0.78 per cent, at 74,308.
8:58 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Metal index logs biggest jump in nine months
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The top gainers were Hindustan Copper and Welspun Corp, which surged 7 per cent each, followed by National Aluminium Company that saw 6 per cent rise. In an attempt to ease a massive glut and restore profitability at the mills, Chinese authorities will promote industry restructuring to reduce production, the nation’s economic planning agency said at the National People’s Congress in Beijing on Wednesday. READ MORE
8:52 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Defensive sector weightage in Nifty 50 declines to 15 year low
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), IT services, and pharma -- the three sectors, typically, considered as safe haven and defensive bets by stock market investors -- have failed to safeguard investors; portfolio in the current downturn. The three sectors have performed poorly during the broader market selling. With this, their combined weightage has declined in the benchmark Nifty 50 index to a 15-year low of 25.3 per cent. READ MORE
8:47 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's share in global market capitalisation declines below 3%
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India m-cap's share in the global market capitalisation is at the lowest since April 19, 2023. It has seen a significant drop from its peak of 4.4 per cent, which it hit on August 4, 2024, as the markets have corrected by over 10 per cent from their record high levels. That said, India's current contribution to global market capitalisation is in-line with its long-term average of 2.99 per cent since 2018. READ MORE
8:42 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty trades flat with positive bias
Stock Market LIVE Updates: At 8:40 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 45 points at 22,486 level.
8:39 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Japanese 10-year bond yields surge to near 16-year high
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Yields of Japanese government bond rallied on Thursday, with the 10-year JGB yield hitting the highest since June 2009. The yield on the 10-year JGB rose nearly 8 basis points to cross 1.5 per cent for the first time since 2009, while those on the 30-year bonds also climbed 13 basis points to cross the 2.5 per cent mark for the first time since 2008.
As per a CNBC report, Nomura's head of forex strategy for Japan, Yujiro Goto, has said that the supply-demand was currently not supportive for the JGB market, while also pointing to the sharp rise in European government bond yields.
"Investors now expect the EU and German government to increase fiscal spending, which is adding upward pressure on global bond yields," he said.
Source: CNBC
Source: CNBC
8:32 AM
Stocks to Watch: Adani Enterprises, Zomato, Swiggy, Cement, Pharma stocks
Vedanta: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has dismissed the demerger scheme filed by Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd (TSPL) following objections raised by SEPCO, a creditor of TSPL, regarding the demerger of Vedanta. China-based SEPCO Electric Power Construction Corporation raised objections, alleging that TSPL had deliberately excluded their outstanding debt of ₹1,251 crore from the list of creditors. A Vedanta spokesperson clarified that the NCLT ruling pertains only to the TSPL application and the power business undertaking, and does not impact or alter the progress of the other business undertakings proposed to be demerged. READ MORE
8:23 AM
Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking shares 3 stocks to buy, Nifty outlook today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty share price today
Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking believes traders should not give too much attention to a single-day bounce in the Nifty index. They should, rather, wait for further confirmation of trend reversal before taking any long position in the index.
He predicts that the Nifty index may face resistance around the 22,500-22,700 zone if the recovery continues. He, thus, advises investors to maintain a stock-specific approach, and prefers banks, financials services stocks, and metal stocks for long trades. READ MORE
He predicts that the Nifty index may face resistance around the 22,500-22,700 zone if the recovery continues. He, thus, advises investors to maintain a stock-specific approach, and prefers banks, financials services stocks, and metal stocks for long trades. READ MORE
8:21 AM
Stocks to buy today: Ruchit Jain of Motilal Oswal picks NTPC, JSW Steel
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Buy JSW STEEL | CMP: Rs 1,008 | Stop Loss: Rs 965 | Share price target: Rs 1,085
JSW Steel share price has seen a 'Higher Top Higher Bottom' pattern on technical charts. It has also been an outperformer in the last couple of months. Besides, the ongoing decline in the US Dollar Index is expected to support metal stocks as they are inversly related to the greenback. The volumes are good while the RSI oscillator also hints at a positive momentum. READ MORE
8:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tariff concession, RBI, FIIs, NAPS Global IPO Day 3 among top market triggers today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: As per a White House statement, US President Donald Trump decided to delay tariffs on auto makers by one month after he held discussions with the CEOs of General Motors and Ford, as well as the chair of Stellantis. READ MORE
8:12 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Donald Trump is 'open' to additional tariff exemptions, says White House
Stock Market LIVE Updates: After going head-on with import tariffs on Canada and Mexico, US President Donald Trump seem to be backtracking on some of those taxes. In the latest round of news, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said reportedly said that President Trump was "open" to additional tariff exemptions beyond the pause on auto levies announced overnight.
Leavitt, however, added that there would be no exemptions to the broader reciprocal tariffs that Trump plans to implement on April 2.
Source: Agencies
Source: Agencies
8:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: White House weighs agricultural exemptions for Mexico, Canada, says report
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump may exempt certain agricultural products from tariffs imposed on Canada and Mexico, Bloomberg News has reported.
>> The news comes after Trump paused tariffs on certain automakers whose cars follow agreement among the US, Canada, and Mexico.
>> The news comes after Trump paused tariffs on certain automakers whose cars follow agreement among the US, Canada, and Mexico.
>> Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins told Bloomberg News that "everything is on the table" and she is "hopeful" that the administration could decide on providing relief for the agricultural sector.
8:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street ends higher on Wednesday
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street indices rebounded overnight after the White House said that it would grant a one-month delay for tariffs on automakers whose cars comply with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
Thus, the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1.14 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.12 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.46 per cent.
Topics : Donald Trump MARKET LIVE Markets MARKETS TODAY Indian stock markets Indian stock market Markets Sensex Nifty Gift Nifty Nifty 50 S&P BSE Sensex Global Markets Donald Trump tariff hike
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 7:57 AM IST