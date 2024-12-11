Blacksoil targets Rs 500 crore final close for second credit fund

Alternative credit platform BlackSoil is targeting a final close of its second fund, BlackSoil India Credit Fund II, at Rs 500 crore.

The firm has already secured Rs 300 crore and aims to achieve the full target within the next 6 to 9 months, Ankur Bansal, managing director (MD) of BlackSoil, told Business Standard.

The firm launched its first credit fund in November 2020 and began deploying capital in early 2021. Over nearly four years, the fund deployed Rs540 crore from its initial raise of Rs 280 crore, through a redeployment strategy that reinvested returns.

Bansal said the deployment phase for the first fund is now complete, and the firm has already returned 50 per cent of the principal to its investors, marking the transition to the capital return phase.

“Our business has seen more than 25 per cent growth in terms of assets under management (AUM) or whether it is the number of clients which are coming and in our space, capital efficiency has been a very critical theme,” said Bansal. “The requirement for our capital remains high because raising debt is easier than raising equity, there is no dilution happening,” he said. Discussing the state of private credit in India, Bansal highlighted areas for improvement in the ecosystem. Recovery in cases of default can be challenging due to procedural delays, often caused by high caseload and limited resources.