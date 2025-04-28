Monday, April 28, 2025 | 09:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 28 to score diamonds and skins

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 28 to score diamonds and skins

Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled redeem codes for April 28. Here's a detailed guide that players can follow to redeem them

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled new redeem codes for April 28, offering players the opportunity to grab exclusive in-game rewards for free. These bonuses may include character costumes, weapon skins, diamonds, and other valuable items to boost the gaming experience.
 
It's important to note that these codes are only valid for a short period and come with a limited number of redemptions. Once they expire or reach their usage cap, they will no longer be usable, so players are encouraged to redeem them as soon as possible.
 
Below, you'll find the latest active codes along with a simple guide on how to claim your rewards.
 
 
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today
 
As per a report by IndiaTimes, active redeem codes for April 28, 2025 are:

  • I1O5GGB7S9X3Q6F8
  • Z1W3M5GRJ7E9U2R4
  • D3JVF5U7G9V1O2I4
  • FDG9WM1ITVR5BZ8U
  • FGW9OP2YQME1RU4D
  • FZN1WE8URPB3OY5I
  • FQWERT123YUIOP45
  • FLKJHG890FDSAQW5
  • FSDFGH901AZXCVB3
  • FYR3IS7DNF6WB9V
  • FLQ7VH4CKPN9YX6T
  • FO1ZTG5HYJB9VXWC
  • FFNRWTQPFDZ9
  • FVTCQK2MFNSK
  • FFMTYKQPFDZ9
  • FF6WN9QSFTHX
  • GXFT7YNWTQGZ
  • FFBYX3MQKX2M
  • FFMTYKQPLKZ9
  • FFDMNSW9KG2
  • FFSKTXVQF2NR
  • RDNAFV2KX2CQ
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use
  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
After a successful redemption, rewards are sent straight to the player's in-game mailbox. In the case of currency like gold or diamonds, the account balance updates immediately to show the added amount.
 
These redeem codes often unlock exclusive, time-limited items such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other cosmetic upgrades that enhance the visual experience of the game.
 
Each code is limited to 500 redemptions per day and remains active for only 12 hours, so players are advised to act fast to secure their rewards before the codes expire.

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

