Gave binding offer to sell 25% of my shares to mother, says Samir Modi

Her first role was to get a unanimous consensus to run all the businesses and elect one member as the leader unanimously. In case there was no unanimous consensus, sell all the businesses in the stipulated time of one year after one month of my father’s death or divide them equally between the four of us.
It was through any of the top five financial auditors in India and getting them to value all the group businesses. Then invite bids from parties including the four members of our family, individually or jointly.
If more than one of us want to have the same business then the bidding process will continue for up to 60 days until one of the four emerges as the highest bidder.
We all signed the KK Modi family deed of trust in 2009 in good faith so that after my father each of us would be fairly treated.
We all relinquished our shares in favour of the trust since we wanted to have a peaceful and amicable future together without any dispute, thus keeping the entire family together. This was my father’s primary objective.
So is this battle helping in getting a better valuation?
I am not a fighter. I have two jobs: Keep my father’s legacy alive and intact and build on it. For me, legacy means “family first, business second”, and both must go hand in hand.
