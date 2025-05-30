You should not stop writing code till late in your life: Wayfair India head

US e-commerce company Wayfair, based in Boston, sells furniture and home goods online. It started operations in its India technology development centre two years ago and, unlike many other GCCs, is not in any hurry to scale up its headcount dramatically. In a conversation with Business Standard, Rohit Kaila, Head of Technology and Site Leader, Wayfair India TDC, talks about the centre’s journey, how the lifecycle of a software developer is changing, and why an engineer must not stop coding. Excerpts:

What were the main reasons for setting up the technology centre in India?

Kaila: We are headquartered in Boston, and we were looking to set up another centre besides the ones we have in Toronto and the Bay Area. But we wanted a scaled location with strong talent, as we were undergoing a significant tech transformation. We needed talent of a certain calibre and at scale. That is how we zeroed in on India when we started operating two years ago. The expectation was to build a technology development centre (TDC) that is on par with any other, and it is now our largest outside the Boston headquarters.

What are some of the critical functional areas of this technology centre? Kaila: There are primarily four functions around which we operate — customer, supplier, supply chain, and the platform that drives everything. On the supply chain side, a lot of work happens around tracking goods; on the supplier side, it is about cataloguing. We do a lot of work on productivity and various areas within the platform. Then we have the data team — a critical function that helps our customers find the right products. We work closely with suppliers to tell them how many chairs will get sold, in which areas, and which is the best distribution centre to place their inventory, so we can reduce the time taken to serve our customers. What are the chances of returns? All those aspects are predictive in nature, and functions like these take place at this centre.

You have a lot of your suppliers in China and Vietnam. What are some of the impacts you see playing out due to the tussle between the US and China? Kaila: Our business is dependent on various economic conditions — interest rates, inflation, and others. Everything impacts us. The business has been in a very interesting and challenging phase over the past few years, which has also given us the opportunity to build a strong company. As far as tariffs are concerned, I think everybody, in some form or another, is impacted. Our business is no exception. Whether GCCs or non-GCCs, it affects everyone.

How is the life of a software developer changing because of AI tools? Kaila: The way software is written, tested, and deployed is changing. Those who adapt will do well; those who do not will lose their jobs. It is a pivotal moment for us — particularly from a GCC perspective — to change how we operate. We started by equipping every individual with code-assist tools. Next, we had senior leaders examine the entire lifecycle of a developer. We are not just ticking boxes by giving out tools; we are fundamentally measuring outcomes. For instance, tasks that took 20 days earlier should now take 15 or even 10 days.

Is it a challenge for mid-level managers to adapt to new tools? How do you overcome that? Kaila: I advise them to get into the shoes of the developer. I always insist that, till very late in your career, you should continue to write code. Many people stop coding. But I see requests every day from members of my management team for access to code generation tools because they are writing code and conducting code reviews. We strongly focus on tech skills before hiring anyone, including senior management. The most senior people in this organisation spend a reasonable amount of time writing code.