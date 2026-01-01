Thursday, January 01, 2026 | 02:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Several dead in fire at ski resort in Switzerland on New Year's Eve

Several dead in fire at ski resort in Switzerland on New Year's Eve

Several people were killed and many injured after a fire broke out at a crowded bar in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana during New Year's celebrations

switzerland fire, ski resort

The fire started around 1:30 am at a bar named Le Constellation. (Photo: X/Screengrab)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A deadly fire at a bar in the Swiss Alps has killed several people and left many others injured during New Year’s celebrations. The incident took place in Crans-Montana, a well-known ski resort town in Switzerland, Associated Press reported.
 
According to police, the fire started around 1:30 am at a bar named Le Constellation.
 
“The fire started around 1:30 am this morning in a bar called ‘Le Constellation',” police spokesperson Gaetan Lathion said. “More than a hundred people were in the building, and we are seeing many injured and many dead.”
 
Emergency services rushed to the spot as soon as the fire was reported. The area around the bar has been fully sealed, and a no-fly zone has been imposed over Crans-Montana to allow rescue operations to continue without disruption.
 
 
Authorities have also set up a reception centre and a helpline to help families affected by the tragedy.

Also Read

anger in marriage

Is anger healthy in a marriage? What to do when it turns destructive

Travel, tourists, Hospitality

Year ender 2025: Travel boomed, insurance rose, and spending got sharper

'If you break the law…': US embassy toughens tone amid H-1B backlog

'If you break the law…': US embassy toughens tone amid H-1B backlog

LPG cylinder, LPG

Commercial LPG cylinder prices up by ₹111 in metro cities; check rates here

health resolutions 2026

Health resolutions for 2026: Simple, sustainable habits doctors recommend

 

Hospitals face surge of burn victims

 
The impact of the fire was felt across the region. A doctor from the Rega air rescue service told French-language broadcaster RTS that hospitals in French-speaking parts of Switzerland were struggling to handle the sudden increase in patients with severe burn injuries.
 
The doctor urged people to show solidarity and avoid risky activities on January 1, as medical teams were already under pressure.
 
Videos shared on social media, reportedly filmed from outside the bar, showed flames burning inside the building as firefighters and emergency teams arrived. Several ambulances and emergency vehicles were seen at the scene.
 
A witness told broadcaster RTS that “countless” ambulances were deployed. Multiple helicopters were also used to evacuate the injured, pointing to the seriousness of the incident.
 
Police said investigations are still at an early stage and the cause of the fire remains unclear. “We’re just at the beginning of our investigation, but this is an internationally renowned ski resort with lots of tourists,” Lathion said.
 
While Swiss news outlet Blick reported that fireworks used during a New Year’s Eve concert may have triggered the blaze, police said the cause is still “unknown”.
 
Crans-Montana is located in the heart of the Swiss Alps, around 40 kilometres north of the Matterhorn and about two hours from Switzerland’s capital, Bern.
 
(With agency inputs)

More From This Section

pakistan Flag

Pakistan witnesses drop in terror attacks since Afghan border closure

Movies to watch on New Year's Eve 2025

Cities around world welcome 2026 with fireworks, heightened security

social media apps, facebook, meta instagram

France may follow Australia in banning social media for children under 15

Zohran Mamdani, nyc mayor

Zohran Mamdani sworn in as New York City's youngest & first Muslim mayor

silver trading silver investment

Why China plans to tighten silver exports from January 1 and why it matters

Topics : Switzerland Fire accident BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayCrypto Market Outlook 2026Top IPO Gainers 2025Upcoming IPOs in 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayIs Bank Holiday TodayHappy New 2026 WishesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon