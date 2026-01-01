Stock Market LIVE: D-St starts 2026 positively; Sensex gains 100 pts; FMCG, Pharma drag, SMIDs mixed
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, January 1, 2026: Analysts believe that weakening of AI trade, sustained earnings and return of FIIs can drive the BSE Sensex past the 100,000-mark this year
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, January 1, 2026: Indian equity markets opened marginally higher on the first trading session of the calendar year 2026 (CY26) amid a lack of major cues.
As of 9:20 AM, the Nifty was at 26,171.45, up 40.30 points, or 0.15 per cent, while the Sensex was at 85,364.99, higher by 144.39 points, or 0.17 per cent.
M&M, Eternal, TCS, NTPC, L&T, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel and RIL are among the top gainers on BSE today, rising up to 1.2 per cent. On the flipside, ITC, Bajaj Finance, BEL, Axis Bank and Sun Pharma were the top losers.
In the broader market, the Nifty Midcap was higher by 0.05 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap was lower by 0.11 per cent.
Sector-wise, Nifty FMCG was down over 1 per cent, among the top losers. Nifty Healthcare and Pharma indices were also lower on Thursday. Nifty Media (up 0.9 per cent) and Nifty Auto (up 0.45 per cent) were the top gainers.
Most major stock markets in Asia will be closed on account of the new year on Thursday. On Wall Street, benchmark indices ended lower but logged double-digit gains for three consecutive years, their longest winning streak since 2021. The S&P500 and Nasdaq indices closed 0.74 per cent and 0.76 per cent lower, respectively.
Back home, the Nifty 50 ended 2025 up 10.5 per cent, extending its winning streak to 10 years. Sensex wrapped up 2025 higher by 9.06 per cent. The Nifty Midcap 100 ended higher by 5.7 per cent, extending its winning streak to six years. Nifty Smallcap 100 closed down 5.6 per cent, snapping a two-year winning streak.
Analysts believe that weakening of AI trade, sustained earnings and return of FIIs can drive the BSE Sensex past the 100,000-mark this year. READ MORE
Nifty levels to watch
Nifty is poised to open with a mild positive bias around the 26,100–26,150 zone, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said. The index has clearly resumed its higher-high, higher-low structure on the daily chart, with the latest bullish candle decisively reclaiming the 20-day EMA near 26,001 and reinforcing the rising trendline support, he said.
The 26,200–26,300 band remains a key resistance zone, having rejected prices multiple times in recent sessions, Ponmudi said. "A decisive close above this region would confirm renewed strength and open the path toward 26,500–26,700 in the near term."
IPO today
There are no active offerings in the mainboard IPO segment, while the IPO of Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre will enter its second day today in the SME segment.
9:32 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: ITC, Godfrey Phillips decline in trade
Stock Market LIVE Updates: ITC, and Godfrey Phillips share price declined up to 8 per cent on the BSE on Thursday after the Finance Ministry issued a notification announcing new excise duty on cigarettes, which will be effective from February 1, 2026.
The notification has reintroduced a levy alongside the revised GST of 40 per cent.
The excise duty has been set in the range of Rs 2,050 to Rs 8,500 per 1,000 sticks, depending on cigarette length and filter category.
The notification has reintroduced a levy alongside the revised GST of 40 per cent.
The excise duty has been set in the range of Rs 2,050 to Rs 8,500 per 1,000 sticks, depending on cigarette length and filter category.
9:28 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: FMCG, Pharma stocks dip in morning deals
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Most sectoral indices were trading higher on Thursday, led by the Nifty Media index (up 0.89 per cent), the Nifty Auto index (0.44 per cent), and the Nifty Metal index (0.37 per cent).

On the downside, the Nifty FMCG index fell 1.2 per cent, and the Nifty Pharma 0.45 per cent.
On the downside, the Nifty FMCG index fell 1.2 per cent, and the Nifty Pharma 0.45 per cent.
On the downside, the Nifty FMCG index fell 1.2 per cent, and the Nifty Pharma 0.45 per cent.
9:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mid, SmaallCaps trade lower
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The broader markets habe begun calendar year 2026 on a weak note. The Nifty MidCap index is down by 0.03 per cent, while the Nifty SmallCap index slipped by 0.16 per cent.
9:24 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Most Sensex stocks trade higher; IndiGo, M&M lead
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 19 of the 30 Sensex stocks were trading higher led by IndiGo, M&M, Eternal, NTPC, TCS, L&T, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, RIL, and Tech M.
9:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty nears 26,200 in early deals
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty50 index is gaining momentum in early trades. The 50-stock index is at 26,183, up 54 points or 0.21 per cent.
9:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises after a muted open on first session of 2026
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex index opened at 85,255.55 compared to Wednesday's close of 85,220.60. However, it picked up pace later to trade 210 points, or 0.25 per cent, higher at 85,430 level.
9:15 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Escorts Kubota's tractor sales grow 38.5% in December 2025
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sharing an update on December 2025 auto sales, Escorts Kubota said its Agri Machinery Business division sold 7,577 tractors last month, registering a growth of 38.5 per cent, as against 5,472 tractors sold in December 2024.
Domestic tractor sales in December 2025 were at 6,828 tractors, up 36.1% as against 5,016 tractors in December 2024.
Export tractor sales in December 2025 were at 749 tractors, higher by 64.3%, as against 456 tractors sold in December 2024.
9:12 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty settle marginally higher in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Equity markets are eyeing a flat open on Thursday amid thin trading volumes. The BSE Sensex index has ended the pre-open session at 85,255.55 levels, up 35 points or 0.04 per cent.

On the NSE, the Nifty50 closed at 26,173.30, rising 44 points or 0.17 per cent, in pre-open.
On the NSE, the Nifty50 closed at 26,173.30, rising 44 points or 0.17 per cent, in pre-open.
On the NSE, the Nifty50 closed at 26,173.30, rising 44 points or 0.17 per cent, in pre-open.
9:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Commodities open higher on MCX
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Commodity prices edged higher on the MCX on Thursday, Jan 1. MCX Silver futures gained 0.13 per cent, MCX Gold futures rose 0.06 per cent, and MCX Crude futures added 0.04 per cent.
9:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee starts 2026 on backfoot
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian rupee opened 8 paise lower on Thursday, Jan 1, 2026. The domestic currency started at 89.95 per US dollar vs Wednesday's close of 89.87/$.
8:58 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: After huge surge in 2025, experts suggest gold, silver can rally more
Stock Market LIVE Updates: For investors of gold and silver, 2025 has been the best year after record returns of 1979. While the precious metals have seen some pullback this week, led by some profit-booking, experts suggest that gold and silver could see their rallies continue in 2026. READ MORE
8:52 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Crude oil outlook for 2026 remains range-bound
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Crude oil market heads into 2026 after a challenging 2025, with prices falling over 17 per cent as rising supply, easing geopolitical risk premiums, and uneven demand weighed heavily on sentiment. Despite multiple flashpoints during the year, oil prices struggled to sustain rallies, highlighting the market’s growing sensitivity to excess supply, analysts said. READ MORE
8:42 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jindal Poly, RBL Bank, Vodafone, Adani Enterprises and others in focus. Here's why
8:34 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Analysts predict stability and growth in Crypto amid regulatory shift in 2026
Stock Market LIVE Updates: As we enter 2026, market analysts remain optimistic about the trajectory of cryptocurrencies, citing a transition from experimentation to deeper financial integration and maturity.
Innovation, regulation, and market infrastructure are aligning in ways that, analysts said, will reshape global market dynamics. With clearer regulations and growing institutional involvement, they believe, the crypto landscape is poised for transformation in the year ahead. READ MORE
8:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Fundraising stays robust in 2025 as IPOs hit records
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Fundraising through equity markets remained robust despite volatility in secondary markets in 2025, with mopup from initial public offerings (IPOs) and small and medium enterprise initial public offerings (SME IPOs) hitting record highs. READ MORE
First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 7:52 AM IST