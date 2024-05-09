Home / Companies / News / Abbott India Q4 results: Profit rises 24% to Rs 287 cr, revenue up 7%

Abbott India Q4 results: Profit rises 24% to Rs 287 cr, revenue up 7%

The drugmaker's revenue from operations increased to Rs 1,439 crore, a 7 per cent increase from the Rs 1,343 crore recorded in Q4 FY23

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Sanket Koul
1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 8:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Drugmaker Abbott India reported a 24 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit for the March quarter (Q4 FY24), reaching Rs 287.06 crore, up from Rs 231.42 crore recorded for the same period last financial year, according to data posted on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The drugmaker’s revenue from operations increased to Rs 1,439 crore, a 7 per cent increase from the Rs 1,343 crore recorded in Q4 FY23.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The company’s quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) net profit fell by 7.7 per cent, while revenue grew by just 0.13 per cent.

The company's board recommended payment of a final dividend of Rs 410 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the year ended March 31, 2024, subject to shareholder approval.

On Wednesday, Abbott India’s stocks were down by 1.50 per cent, ending the day’s trade at Rs 25,557 apiece on the BSE.

Also Read

Portfolio, new launches to help pharma company Abbott India's stock

Strong portfolio, slew of launches to help Abbott India outperform

Abbott launches XIENCE Sierra coronary stent system for heart patients

IIT Bombay placements: 36% students from latest batch fail to get placed

IIT Bombay placement: 22, not 85, students secure Rs 1 cr salary package

AI Express cabin crew calls off strike; airline assures to look into issues

Omron's India arm, AliveCor to market AI-based portable ECG in India

IHCL, partner CG Hospitality eye 25 hotels in Indian sub-continent by 2025

Oracle doubles down on artificial intelligence investments in India

Sick leave disruption: Air India Express fires 25 cabin crew members

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Abbott IndiaQ4 ResultsBSE NSE

First Published: May 09 2024 | 7:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story