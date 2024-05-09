Abbott India Q4 results: Profit rises 24% to Rs 287 cr, revenue up 7%

Drugmaker Abbott India reported a 24 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit for the March quarter (Q4 FY24), reaching Rs 287.06 crore, up from Rs 231.42 crore recorded for the same period last financial year, according to data posted on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The drugmaker’s revenue from operations increased to Rs 1,439 crore, a 7 per cent increase from the Rs 1,343 crore recorded in Q4 FY23.

The company’s quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) net profit fell by 7.7 per cent, while revenue grew by just 0.13 per cent.

The company's board recommended payment of a final dividend of Rs 410 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the year ended March 31, 2024, subject to shareholder approval.