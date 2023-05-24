Abu Dhabi funds, Hinduja group could invest in Adani firms' share sale

GQG Partners, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, International Holding Company, and the Hinduja conglomerate are among famed investors that have shown interest in participating in Adani Group companies' share sale plan that would raise up to Rs 29,000 crore, said investment banking sources.
Shares of the Adani Group have recovered sharply after a committee appointed by the Supreme Court last week did not make any adverse comments in its interim report about the conglomerate, which was attacked by US short-seller Hindenburg Research in January.
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and International Holding Company (IHC), which have shown interest in the group’s share sale plans, were anchor investors in Rs 20,000 crore in group flagship Adani Enterprises' share sale in January. The sale was scrapped after Hindenburg’s allegations, which the Adani Group has vehemently denied.
"The quantum of investment by each investor will be decided at the time of share sale but many international investors have sent feelers to invest in the share sale," said a banker.
In April last year, Abu-Dhabi based IHC invested $2 billion as primary capital in Adani Green Energy (AGEL), Adani Transmission (ATL) and Adani Enterprises (AEL). It invested an additional $400 million in Adani Enterprises' share sale in January before the group returned the funds.
GQG Partners, a US-based asset management fund, also plans to invest more in the share sale but did not quantity the amount, according to a report in Bloomberg.
The Adani family on March 2 sold shares of four group companies worth Rs 15,446 crore to GQG Partners and used the proceeds to prepay debt. That resulted in the group share stabilising. GQG later invested an additional $400 million (Rs 3,280 crore) by buying Adani Group shares from the market. GQG, which is sitting on a hefty Rs 10,000 crore profit on its March 2 investment as of Tuesday, is also planning to invest more but the exact quantum is not decided as yet.
Adani Ports, a listed firm, has prepaid debt of $130 million to boost investor confidence.
The boards of group companies Adani Enterprises and Adani Transmission have cleared plans to raise up to Rs 21,000 crore in fresh fund raise. Adani Green, whose board is yet to meet, is planning to raise another Rs 8,000 crore, bankers said.
An Adani group spokesperson declined to comment. Mails sent to IHC, ADIA, GQG Partners and the Hinduja group did not get any response.
Since the Hindenburg Research report was made public, Adani Group officials held several road shows in UK, Hong Kong and Singapore to convince investors about their future plans. Some of the investors have been invited to visit the group's sprawling port project in Mundra, Gujarat.
The group has also slowed down on its acquisitions and is instead focusing on completing ongoing mega projects including new Mumbai airport and 464 kilometres Ganga expressway in Uttar Pradesh.