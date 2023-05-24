Abu Dhabi funds, Hinduja group could invest in Adani firms' share sale

Shares of the Adani Group have recovered sharply after a committee appointed by the Supreme Court last week did not make any adverse comments in its interim report about the conglomerate, which was attacked by US short-seller Hindenburg Research in January.

GQG Partners, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, International Holding Company, and the Hinduja conglomerate are among famed investors that have shown interest in participating in Adani Group companies' share sale plan that would raise up to Rs 29,000 crore, said investment banking sources.