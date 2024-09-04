Adani Enterprises sets up subsidiary to develop airport in Kenya's Nairobi

Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the Adani group, has set up a subsidiary in Kenya as it intensifies efforts to take over Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi.



Gautam Adani’s flagship company has established a wholly-owned step down subsidiary – Airports Infrastructure PLC (AIP) in Kenya, according to a statement filed by Adani Enterprises to the stock exchanges.

AIP is incorporated to take over, operate, maintain, develop, design, construct, upgrade, modernise and manage airports, the company said in a statement.

AIP, owned by Global Airports Operator LLC, is based in Abu Dhabi.