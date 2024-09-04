Adani Power to boost Kawai plant capacity with Rs 18,000 crore investment

Adani Power is planning to significantly expand its Kawai power plant in Rajasthan by investing up to Rs 18,000 crore to more than triple the plant's current capacity, The Economic Times reported on Wednesday.

At present, the plant has a capacity of 1,320 MW and will undergo an expansion in two phases. Each phase will add 1,600 MW, eventually increasing the plant's total capacity to 4,520 MW over the next few years, the report added. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Bhel secures contract for Kawai plant Last week, Business Standard reported that Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (Bhel), India’s largest power generation equipment manufacturer, has secured three major contracts from Adani Power, including for its Kawai plant.

The Rs 11,000 crore deal will have Bhel supplying equipment, including boilers, turbines, and generators, for Adani Power’s Kawai and Mahan plants in Madhya Pradesh.

Adani Power's expansion spree

Adani Power, one of the most active segments of the Adani Group, is currently undergoing a major expansion. This comes as the multinational conglomerate is focusing on growth in its core infrastructure sectors.

Adani Power emerged as the highest bidder for KSK Mahanadi, a bankrupt power firm, with an offer of Rs 27,000 crore. Additionally, it is in the process of acquiring Lanco Amarkantak for Rs 4,100 crore, and is negotiating the purchase of Vidarbha Power.

Driven by a strong business outlook, Adani Group is expected to surpass a combined Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) of Rs 1 trillion in the ongoing financial year 2024-25 (FY25). The cement, power, and green energy businesses will make the most contribution to this Ebitda.

Notably, Adani Green has plans to invest Rs 2 trillion by 2030 for its expansion amid a worldwide focus on sustainable development push due to climate change threats