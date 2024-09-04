Centre for sight expands in Maharashtra, partners with Laxmi Eye Hospital

Centre For Sight, an ophthalmology network in India, has strengthened its presence in Maharashtra by partnering with Laxmi Eye Hospital in Mumbai. This collaboration marks the organisation's 9th centre in the state.

Over the past year, Centre For Sight has invested Rs 300 crore to establish 13 new centres across India, bringing its total to 82. As part of its ongoing expansion strategy, the company plans to open 12 more centres in the coming year, with an additional investment of around Rs 300 crore.

The partnership with Laxmi Eye Hospital is a strategic move for Centre For Sight, combining their expertise and resources to provide comprehensive eye care services to patients in Mumbai and surrounding areas. Both organisations share a commitment to clinical excellence and patient satisfaction.

The newly added Mumbai centre is part of Centre For Sight’s growth strategy that aims to deepen its regional reach. The collaboration with Laxmi Eye Hospital, a reputable eye care provider with over three decades of experience, aligns with Centre For Sight’s mission to offer comprehensive and high-quality eye care services.

Speaking on this partnership, Suhas Haldipurkar from Laxmi Eye Hospital stated, “We are thrilled to join forces with Centre For Sight, an institution that mirrors our commitment to clinical excellence. This collaboration will allow us to continue providing top-notch eye care to our patients.”

Over the past year, Centre For Sight has not only expanded its network in Maharashtra but has also expanded to other regions. The organisation has added centres through both strategic collaborations and greenfield ventures, including new locations in Srinagar, Sikar, Warangal, Badlapur, Chembur, and Mumbai, as well as Bhiwani, Palwal, Jammu, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, and Gurugram.

Looking ahead, Centre For Sight plans to further its expansion by opening 12 additional centres within the next year, with an investment of approximately Rs 300 crore. This growth is part of its 'Go Deep and Go Wide' strategy, which aims to increase the total number of centres to 150 over the next four years.

The recent investment from ChrysCapital has bolstered Centre For Sight’s expansion efforts, allowing the organisation to extend its advanced ophthalmic care to a broader audience. Raghav Ramdev, managing director of ChrysCapital, highlighted the investment’s role in addressing the underserved healthcare market in India.

Mahipal Singh Sachdev, chairman and medical director at Centre For Sight, emphasised that these strategic collaborations and investments are pivotal to meeting the increasing demand for quality eye care. He noted, “Our partnership with Laxmi Eye Hospital and other regional centres underscores our commitment to high standards of care and reflects the broader trend of consolidation in the healthcare sector.”

With its ongoing investments and strategic partnerships, Centre For Sight is set to enhance its service offerings and reach more patients across India.