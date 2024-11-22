Adani group: State Bank of India has Rs 33,800 cr exposure, shows data

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Meanwhile, among private banks, who only 4 per cent share in Adani group's debt, Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, and IndusInd Bank, and others have substantial exposure to the group

Subrata Panda Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 11:23 PM IST
Domestic financial institutions hold 36 per cent of the total gross debt of Adani group, with state-owned banks share in Adani Group’s debt at 15 per cent, financial institutions and non-banks share at 18 per cent, IIFL Securities said in a note on Friday.  Among state-owned banks, State Bank of India has the highest exposure of around Rs 33,800 crore, followed by state-owned financial intuitions PFC and REC.  Meanwhile, among private banks, who only 4 per cent share in Adani group’s debt, Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, and IndusInd Bank, and others have substantial exposure to the group. Additionally, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID), IIFC Ltd., and India Infradebt Ltd. have major exposures to the Adani group. 
 
First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 11:23 PM IST

