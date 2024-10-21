Neither Reliance, nor Saregama, Poonawalla gets 50% stake in Johar's Dharma

In a landmark deal that has captured the attention of Bollywood and the business world alike, Adar Poonawalla has surpassed industry giants Reliance and Saregama to secure a major stake in Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. According to an official statement from the Bollywood production house, Poonawalla’s Serene Entertainment has acquired a 50 per cent stake in Dharma for Rs 1,000 crore, while Johar will retain the remaining 50 per cent ownership.

Expressing his excitement about the partnership, Adar Poonawalla said, “I am delighted to have the opportunity to partner with one of the most iconic production houses in our nation, along with my friend Karan Johar. We hope to build and grow Dharma and scale even greater heights in the years to come.” Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking about the collaboration, Karan Johar, executive chairman of Dharma Productions said, “From its inception, Dharma Productions has been synonymous with heartfelt storytelling that captures the essence of Indian culture. My father dreamed of creating films that would leave a lasting impact, and I've dedicated my career to expanding that vision.”

“Today, as we join forces with Adar, a close friend and an exceptional visionary and innovator, we're poised to elevate Dharma's legacy to new heights. This partnership represents a perfect blend of our emotional storytelling prowess and forward-thinking business strategies. It's about honouring our roots while embracing the future of global entertainment. Dharma's journey has been remarkable, and this collaboration opens up a world of possibilities for creating content that will resonate across borders and generations," Johar said.

Dharma: A legacy built on blockbuster hits



Dharma Productions, founded in 1976 by Karan Johar’s father, Yash Johar, has been a pillar of the Indian film industry for nearly five decades. The company’s first major production was Dostana, starring Amitabh Bachchan, and since then, Dharma has gone on to become synonymous with blockbuster hits and trendsetting films.

After Yash Johar’s passing, Karan Johar took the reins of the company, directing his first film at the age of 25 with the iconic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Under his leadership, Dharma has produced close to 50 films, many of which have become milestones in Bollywood, such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, 2 States, Kapoor & Sons, and Dear Zindagi.

The company has also played a key role in launching the careers of several young actors from prominent film families, including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Ananya Pandey.

More From This Section

In 2018, Karan Johar launched Dharmatic Entertainment to create original content for global streaming platforms. The company has since partnered with Netflix and Amazon Prime to produce shows like The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and Call Me Bae. These projects have helped Dharma expand its footprint in the rapidly growing OTT (over-the-top) market.

Johar himself has become a multimedia personality, hosting the popular talk show Koffee with Karan and establishing himself as one of Bollywood’s most influential figures.