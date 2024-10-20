With global oil market volatility, Reliance Industries' exports also dip

The global oil market has been volatile ever since the pandemic, with multiple geopolitical tensions in quick succession.

Reflective of this, Reliance Industries’ (RIL) exports in the latest quarter has hit multi-quarter lows, both in terms of absolute value and as a share in its oil-to-chemicals (O2C) revenue.

In the September-2024 ended quarter, RIL reported exports worth Rs 70,631.00 crore. This, the company, said is 16 per cent lower from a year ago. Data collated by Business Standard from past disclosures shows RIL’s Q2 exports are now at a five-quarter low.

