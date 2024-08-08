Billionaire Yohan Poonawalla buys South Bombay mansion for over Rs 400 cr

Billionaire industrialist Yohan Poonawalla and Michelle Poonawalla have bought a mansion spread over 30,000 sq ft in South Mumbai’s Cuffe Parade for over Rs 400 crore.

They spent approximately Rs 400 - 750 crore on this standalone property, which they plan to turn into their secondary home. Yohan Poonawalla is the chairman of Poonawalla Engineering Group and the director of the Poonawalla Stud Farms and Poonawalla Racing and Breeding. He is the son of Zavaray Poonawalla, the co-founder of the Serum Institute of India. The Poonawallas own one of the largest stud farms in Asia. Yohan Poonawalla is also a shareholder in Serum Institute of India. michelle Poonawalla is Managing Director of the Poonawalla Engineering Companies. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Yohan also heads the financial and property portfolio of the group that has wide investments in the commercial sector.

RThe standalone property is set to be transformed into the couple's opulent secondary residence, dubbed 'Poonawalla Mansion'. Known for their discerning taste and penchant for luxury, the Poonawallas have entrusted their design firm, MYP Design Studio, led by Michelle Poonawalla, to curate a space that seamlessly blends historic grandeur with contemporary elegance.

The mansion, with its spacious ground, first, and second floors, along with expansive terraces, offers an unparalleled level of privacy and exclusivity. The couple plans to showcase their extensive art collection, including Michelle Poonawalla's unique oil paintings, transforming the residence into a private art gallery. Additionally, a curated selection of Yohan Poonawalla's prized automobile collection will find a home within the mansion.