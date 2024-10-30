After 10-minute deliveries, quick commerce firms test flash return services

Quick commerce (q-commerce) companies, having established 10-minute deliveries, are now experimenting with a new offering: “10-minute returns.” This service aims to collect returned items within 10 minutes of a request, contrasting with the current industry norm, where perishable products have a return window of one hour to 48 hours, while other items can be returned from one hour up to a week, according to a report by The Financial Express.

Just last week, Blinkit introduced 10-minute returns and exchanges for clothing and footwear in select cities. “Customers can initiate a return/exchange in case of a size or fit issue with the delivered product. This solves a crucial problem of size anxiety for categories like clothing and footwear,” noted Blinkit Chief Executive Officer Albinder Dhindsa on X (formerly Twitter). Swiggy Instamart and Zepto are reportedly exploring similar features to remain competitive.

Opportunities and cost challenges in rapid returns

Analysts cited in the report believe that as leading q-commerce companies expand into new product categories, the 10-minute return policy could offer an advantage over traditional e-commerce platforms, which generally offer return windows ranging from next-day to a week. However, this service could also raise operational costs due to increased logistics demands.

Return options play a significant role in influencing a customer’s choice of platform, especially in high-return categories like fashion, footwear, and accessories—areas where q-commerce players are making inroads, the report said. Studies show that fashion and accessories typically have a return rate of 20 per cent to 30 per cent, while electronics see return rates from 3 per cent to 15 per cent, often due to issues with fit, quality, colour, or appearance despite technological advancements.

A major challenge for q-commerce companies implementing 10-minute returns is potential inventory blockage. With limited space in dark stores housing thousands of stock keeping units (SKUs) across multiple categories and variations, stocking everything for immediate exchanges can be challenging, especially for direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands with extensive product lines. This limitation could make instant exchanges or returns more difficult to fulfil, explained Patel, an industry analyst.

Balancing speed with logistical efficiency

Additionally, 10-minute returns add logistical complexities. Quick commerce startups and brands would need to manage the extra costs of this rapid return policy, the report said. For now, industry experts suggest that a return window of one hour to several days may be more feasible for these startups, allowing them greater control over the return process while still providing a positive customer experience.

