Suzuki's India unit to manufacture first battery-electric SUV for Toyota

Suzuki Motor Corporation is set to supply its first battery electric vehicle (BEV) to Toyota Motor Corporation, the company announced in an exchange filing on Wednesday. The fully electric SUV model will be developed by Suzuki at Suzuki Motor Gujarat in India, with production scheduled to start in spring 2025.

"Suzuki will supply our first BEV to Toyota globally," said Suzuki President Toshihiro Suzuki in the company release.

"While continuing to be competitors, we will deepen our collaborations to address social issues, including achieving a carbon-neutral society through a multi-pathway approach," Suzuki added.

The upcoming BEV SUV represents the first vehicle developed under the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partnership between Suzuki and Toyota. This project aims to offer consumers a sustainable option in the rapidly expanding SUV market. Designed exclusively as a BEV, the model features nimble handling, an extended cruising range, and a spacious interior. It will also offer a four-wheel-drive (4WD) system for excellent performance on rugged terrains and enhanced drivability.

The BEV unit and platform for this new model were jointly developed by Suzuki, Toyota, and Daihatsu Motor Corporation, utilising each manufacturer’s strengths.

Commenting on the collaboration, Toyota President Koji Sato said, "By leveraging the BEV unit and platform that we jointly developed, we are taking a new step in our collaboration in the field of electrified vehicles. This will enable us to provide a range of choices that contribute to a carbon-neutral society to customers worldwide. We aim to learn from each other's strengths, compete, and further joint efforts based on a multi-pathway approach."

This latest collaboration marks a milestone in the ongoing partnership between the two companies, which share historical roots in Enshu, located in western Shizuoka Prefecture.

Since 2016, when Suzuki's Chairman (now Senior Advisor) Osamu Suzuki and Toyota's President (now Chairman) Akio Toyoda initiated discussions on joint ventures, the two companies have engaged in a variety of collaborative efforts to enhance mobility and driving enjoyment. Their partnership spans vehicle production, mutual supply, and the promotion of electrified vehicles, with successful market launches across Japan, India, Europe, Africa, and West Asia.