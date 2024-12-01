AI helping ixigo to build travel tech for the next billion Indians

Artificial intelligence (AI) is driving a major transformation at travel technology company ixigo, helping improve revenues, predict airfare, and build better customer service experiences.

When Rajnish Kumar, the group co-chief executive officer of ixigo, travels to his favourite locations like Spain, Malaysia, and Singapore, AI plays a key role in planning his itinerary. AI is also revolutionising the travel experience for millions of his customers, handling everything from flight searches and hotel reservations to payments.

Ixigo’s AI-driven trip-planning tool, ‘PLAN’, has crafted over 282,700 personalised itineraries, engaging more than 1.5 million users since its launch last year.

“AI is driving a major transformation in ixigo’s business, including helping improve revenues, predicting airfare, and building better customer service experiences,” said Kumar in an interview.

Currently, ixigo’s AI chatbot, ‘TARA’, handles 86.95 per cent of customer service queries without human intervention. Data shows that the AI system manages 1,000 voice interactions daily, amounting to 100 hours of conversations each day. The firm has built this technology in-house, making it fully multimodal. TARA is a chat-based travel assistant developed with natural language understanding, supported by deep learning and contextual awareness. It provides autonomous customer support for post-booking queries and concerns.

“We are able to converse with customers in Hindi and English interchangeably over voice with an Indian accent, understand and resolve their queries end-to-end,” said Kumar in a video interview. “We handle thousands of calls at this scale. The incredible reality is that very few people realise whether they’re talking to a machine or a human.”

He added that the voice bot has emotion recognition capabilities, enabling it to detect user emotions for more empathetic and responsive interactions. The firm aims to expand its services to other regional languages.

More From This Section

Travel tech for the next billion Indians

Ixigo was launched in 2007 by Aloke Bajpai and Rajnish Kumar, batchmates at IIT Kanpur. They previously worked together at Madrid-based travel company Amadeus before returning to India to focus on empowering travellers to plan, book, and manage their trips across rail, air, buses, and hotels.

In July 2023, ixigo became the first online travel agency (OTA) in India to launch a generative AI-based travel planning tool named ‘PLAN’ (built on OpenAI) to help travellers create itineraries, get real-time information, and receive recommendations based on input criteria.

PLAN combines the AI chatbot ChatGPT with travel data to transform how travellers conceptualise, organise, and prioritise their trips. Users can create travel plans, discover fact-checked attractions, restaurants, and activities, and get recommendations tailored to their location, time, or weather conditions.

Insights from PLAN reveal that Indians are increasingly opting for 5-7 day international vacations. Destinations like Dubai, Thailand, Singapore, Maldives, and Bali topped the list, driven by affordable airfares and simplified visa processes. Other popular destinations included London, Paris, Japan, Switzerland, and Sri Lanka.

Domestically, 60 per cent of itineraries on PLAN focused on spiritual destinations, reflecting a growing interest in faith-based travel. Popular choices included pilgrimages to Tirupati temple, boat rides in Ayodhya, and Krishna temple tours.

More than 50 per cent of PLAN users are from Tier-II and Tier-III cities, with increasing bookings for international trips. Data shows a 50 per cent year-on-year growth in 2024 and a 55 per cent quarter-on-quarter uptick from cities like Lucknow, Patna, Bhubaneswar, Ahmedabad, Mangalore, Thiruvananthapuram, Amritsar, and Surat. Popular destinations include Singapore, Thailand, Malé, Dubai, and Oman.

AI is also helping ixigo build products that create more value while improving revenues and margins. For instance, ixigo ‘Assured’ is an AI-governed fee cancellation product for flights, buses, and trains, offering unique pricing based on sectors, dates, and airlines.

“There is no manual intervention, and this product allows us to improve both our revenue and margins,” said Kumar.

Recently, the firm introduced ‘Price Lock,’ an AI-powered feature for domestic flights, enabling travellers to lock airfares for up to two days before finalising bookings. This provides flexibility and protection against fluctuating airfares, particularly during the festive season when airfares typically surge. Price Lock helps travellers avoid 20-25 per cent airfare hikes.

“AI is creating operating leverage by building customer experience platforms for us. We are automating inbound and outbound customer calls over voice and chat,” said Kumar. “This ensures we can service customers better, cheaper, and faster than human agents by leveraging this technology.”

When asked about AI’s impact on jobs, Kumar assured that there would not be layoffs.

“I don’t see layoffs. There’s just a slower pace of headcount growth compared to the past. People are now far more efficient,” he said. “We are just a 500-person company, and you can understand where we stand in terms of revenue, profit, and growth.”

The Indian OTA space has undergone drastic changes in recent years. The travel industry was among the worst-hit sectors during Covid-19, with a global decline in tourism impacting booking platforms. Despite these challenges, ixigo achieved profitability in FY21 and charted strong growth, with 4.5x revenue growth between FY2020 and FY2023. It emerged as the fastest-growing OTA in India during this period and the second-largest in terms of operating revenues in FY23.

In FY24, ixigo’s revenue from operations rose to Rs 655.9 crore, up from Rs 501.3 crore in FY23.

In Q2 FY25, revenue from operations grew by 26 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 206.5 crore, compared to Rs 163.9 crore in Q2 FY24.