Home / Companies / News / Ixigo, PhonePe extend partnership to offer flight, bus booking services

Ixigo, PhonePe extend partnership to offer flight, bus booking services

The expanded partnership will enable over 54 crore PhonePe users to experience more comprehensive travel booking and utility services for flights, trains and buses, ixigo said

ixigo
The expanded partnership will enable over 54 crore PhonePe users to experience more comprehensive travel booking and utility services for flights, trains and buses, ixigo said.
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 8:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Travel booking platform ixigo on Monday announced that it has expanded its exclusive partnership with PhonePe to offer flight and bus bookings on the fintech platform's app.

The two companies had joined hands to offer booking services for trains.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The expanded partnership will enable over 54 crore PhonePe users to experience more comprehensive travel booking and utility services for flights, trains and buses, ixigo said.

As part of the collaboration, ixigo will exclusively power these travel booking options on PhonePe, integrating services from ixigo flights for flight bookings, AbhiBus for bus bookings as well as expanding its prior partnership with ConfirmTkt for train bookings, it said.

"This collaboration will particularly benefit travellers from tier-II/III cities, leveraging the platform's products and offerings for the next billion users and PhonePe's growing penetration in smaller towns and its fintech expertise," ixigo Group CEO Aloke Bajpai said.
 

Along with simpler payment processes, travellers can enjoy exciting discounts and offers on flight, train and bus bookings, ixigo said, adding that PhonePe users can also take advantage of advanced features and value-added services from the ixigo group.

"With rising disposable incomes and growing aspirations of Indian travellers, we are seeing rapid adoption of our travel offerings. The ixigo, ConfirmTkt & AbhiBus apps offer customer experience ideal for catering to the fast-evolving travel needs of Indians," PhonePe Founder and CEO Sameer Nigam said.

Also Read

Travel platform Ixigo IPO opens for bids today: Should you apply or not?

ixigo IPO: Shares to list tomorrow, June 18, on NSE, BSE; what's GMP today?

ixigo-parent Le Travenues Technology lists at 78% premium over issue price

ixigo IPO to put spotlight on Easy Trip, Yatra; Are they worth your money?

Haryana school bus accident: 'Parents had snatched keys from drunk driver'

Amara Raja signs licensing agreement with GIB EnergyX for Li-ion cells tech

Jain Global raises $5.3 billion in biggest hedge fund debut since 2018

Robust summer demand across fans, ACs to drive gains for Havells India

Shree Cement's installed renewable power capacity touches 1 GW across India

Govt focus on agri, rural incomes to sustain tractor demand: Swaraj Engines

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :ixigoPhonePeflight

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 8:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story